"How is this guy getting roasted by a rando?" - Cowboys fans in disbelief as Trevon Diggs gets cooked in practice

The Dallas Cowboys had an improved defense in 2021. Cornerback Trevon Diggs was a vital piece of Dallas' turnaround on that side of the ball. However, Diggs found himself in the dust of second-year wide receiver Simi Fehoko at practice.

Fehoko blew past the cornerback as he scored a touchdown. To no one’s surprise, Cowboys fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the play.

Fans were shocked that the Pro Bowl cornerback let Fehoko get past him on the play:

Other fans cited when Diggs was beaten by receiver CeeDee Lamb in practice as well:

Some fans went after the cornerback for being toasted and cooked by a rookie wideout:

A couple of fans are saying the cornerback is in mid-season form:

Fehoko was a fifth-round selection for Dallas in last year's NFL Draft. He played three seasons at Stanford. In his sophomore season at Stanford in 2019, he had 24 receptions for 566 yards receiving and six touchdowns. His 23.6 yards per reception in 2019 were the second-most in all of college football.

He caught 37 passes for 574 yards and three touchdowns in his junior season in 2021. Fehoko led the Pac-12 in receiving yards while finishing third in receptions and fourth in touchdowns in the conference.

Trevon Diggs and his 2021 season with the Cowboys

Diggs had a tremendous second season in the NFL for Dallas last season. The All-Pro cornerback led the league in interceptions with 11 and in interceptions returned for touchdowns with two. His 11 interceptions were tied for the most in franchise history with Everson Walls, who also had 11 interceptions in the 1981 season.

Despite giving up a big play to Fehoko in practice, that hasn't changed his status as the number one cornerback for Dallas entering the 2022 season. He was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama.

In his final season with the Crimson Tide in 2019, he was tied for second on the team with three interceptions, returning one of those for a touchdown. We'll see how he fares in year three and if he leads the league in interceptions once again.

