Last season, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott led the league in interceptions, with a league-high 15 interceptions thrown. What made it more surprising was that Prescott missed five games last season, only playing in 12 total games.
In 2021, Prescott threw 10 interceptions but led the league in fumbles (14) and fumbles lost (six).
ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky pointed out an interesting quarterback stat that Prescott has had over the course of the past three seasons. Orlovsky pointed out how in the past three seasons and in 33 regular-season games, Prescott has thrown 29 interceptions.
Orlovsky tweeted:
"Kind of a shocking stat. Last 3 seasons Dak has started 33 regular season games. In those 33 starts he has throw 29 INTS. Did not expect that."
NFL fans had a field day making fun of Dak Prescott following the interception stat that Orlovsky tweeted. Some weren't surprised, others dubbed him as overrated and some asked Orlovsky to compare Prescott's interception stat to Josh Allen's.
Here's how fans reacted:
Are Dak Prescott's turnovers a concern for Cowboys?
Dak Prescott's turnover numbers in the past three seasons are a concern.
As Orlovsky mentioned, in his past 33 regular-season games, Prescott has thrown for 29 interceptions. He threw for 15 this past season, 10 the season before and four in 2021.
In addittion, he has fumbled the ball 21 times and has lost 10 fumbles, resulting in 39 total turnovers in that span of time. On average, Prescott commits more than one turnover per game.
On the flip side, Prescott has thrown for 69 touchdowns in those 33 games, and over 9,000 yards, being one of the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL. If Prescott can limit the turnovers, then he would put Dallas in better positions to suceed more and win more games.
The Dallas Cowboys have made the playoffs the past two seasons but have failed to get past the divisional round.
