The Dallas Cowboys were expected to make a massive acquisition after restructuring quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's contracts and creating nearly $57 million in cap space.

The team reached out to veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp. However, the former Los Angeles Rams star joined the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year, $45 million deal.

The Cowboys were then linked to Amari Cooper, who had previously played for the franchise, and veteran Keenan Allen.

However, the team passed on both options and signed former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Parris Campbell.

It wasn't the blockbuster signing that Cowboys fans were expecting and they voiced their frustration about Jerry Jones and the front office's underwhelming offseason moves on social media:

"Dallas’ scouting strategy: Did he play for an NFC East team? SIGN HIM!"

"We got Keenan Allen and Amari sitting there and we go sign Paris Campbell? This franchise is incredibly unserious." Said a perplexed @cdttalks

"We just doin s**t. I swear if we skip a high caliber WR or RB in round one, i'm going to tweak out." - Warned @youngsweat14

"Brother what the f**k are the Jones’ doing. I’d rather us do nothing then sign bums all off season." - Claimed @TristanSpoof

Cowboys' offseason signings: Dallas is yet to add a significant piece

The Cowboys' offseason business has been nothing to write home about. They added running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders on one-year deals, but neither is expected to be the starter.

Guard Robert Jones signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the franchise and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas penned a two-year, $8 million contract. They bolstered their defensive line with the addition of Dante Fowler and Payton before signing Parris Campbell to give Dak Prescott another weapon to throw to.

While these are essential depth pieces, the Cowboys need starters who can make an impact, and so far, they have whiffed on landing anyone. Their talent pool is thinner with each passing day, but Jerry Jones and the front office are yet to show the urgency the fans expected after their dismal 2024 campaign.

