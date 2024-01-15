Dallas Cowboys fans were irate with Dak Prescott and wanted Jerry Jones to trade their quarterback after they choked in the Wildcard round against the Green Bay Packers. The home team were the second seed in the NFC and widely favored to win this game. They were facing the seventh seed and no team ranked that far down had ever won a playoff game.

Instead, the Packers won 48-32, scoring the most points against the Cowboys in their playoff history. The game was not even as close as the final score suggested with 16 points coming in the final quarter when the game was far gone. Dak Prescott now has a 2-5 record in the postseason and that has convinced enough fans that he cannot do it when it matters the most.

Cowboys fans want to move on from their quarterback after 48-32 blowout loss to Packers in the NFC Wildcard round

Cowboys fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to ask Jerry Jones to move on from Dak Prescott. They were unsparing in their criticism after this humiliating loss. Here are some of the reactions from the platform.

Jerry Jones will get a lot of suitors for Dak Prescott if he chooses to trade him

Jerry Jones could choose to listen to the Cowboys fans and move on from Dak Prescott. With the quarterback up for contract negotiations, the Dallas owner could choose to cut ties and start afresh. Getting Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers last year was supposed to be part of the plan.

But Jerry Jones will get many suitors should he want to move on from Dak Prescott. He had the most passing touchdowns (36) in the regular season and many observers will see that he led the offense to 32 points in this loss as well. It was their vaunted defense that let them down.

Going down 27-0 in the first half was too big of a hole for any quarterback to overcome. While much of the focus will be on Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy, Dan Quinn's performance needs to be seriously discussed as well. Earlier in the season, they had a humiliating blowout againt the San Francisco 49ers as well, losing 42-10. It must be evaluated by Jerry Jones whether the defense turns up against good teams.

None of the decisions are going to be easy. But there are many teams in the NFL who will be happy to have a quarterback of caliber of the current Cowboys' starter.