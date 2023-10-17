Mike McCarthy has been coaching in the National Football League since 1993 when he became an offensive quality control coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. From there, he had coaching stints with the New Orleans Saints, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Green Bay Packers, wherein he won a Super Bowl title.

This season, he took over play-calling duties on offense for the Dallas Cowboys after Kellen Moore left for the Los Angeles Chargers. That responsibility includes making decisions based on the game time left. Unfortunately, he manifested a lousy case of clock management to end the first half of their Week 6 game.

Football fans calling for Mike McCarthy’s ouster after failure to manage the game clock

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard caught a pass from quarterback Dak Prescott with eight seconds left in the second quarter. At that point, McCarthy and the Cowboys had two timeouts remaining, and they announced he was using one of them.

Doing so made sense because it gave them another chance for a possible touchdown. After all, the end zone isn’t far because Pollard caught the ball on the Los Angeles Chargers’ 14-yard line. However, McCarthy told the game official he was not calling a timeout.

Worst yet, he allowed five seconds to run out before calling a halt. He settled for a 32-yard Brandon Aubrey field goal to get a 10-7 halftime lead in their 2023 Week 6 Monday Night Football game.

This decision-making by McCarthy has one football fan declaring:

“Fire Mike McCarthy immediately and then send him straight to death row #DallasCowboys”

Another Twitter user commented:

“I hope this Mike McCarthy play calling ends already”

Here are other comments regarding the Cowboys head coach's clock management to end the opening half of their road game against Los Angeles’ AFC team.

Mike McCarthy is going up against his former offensive coordinator

Mike McCarthy is responsible for the Cowboys’ offensive game plan after Kellen Moore became the Chargers offensive coordinator. Therefore, they are locking horns in this Monday Night Football game, hoping to lead their squad to more points.

But that halftime-ending decision by McCarthy could end up haunting them once the game ends. With a little over a minute left in the third quarter, the Chargers tied the game at 10 with a 24-yard Cameron Dicker field goal.

Cowboys fans hope McCarthy will make better decisions if a potential game-winning drive for the Cowboys happens in the fourth quarter. After all, falling to 3-3 might jeopardize their playoff aspirations.