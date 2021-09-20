Cowboys feel cheated as NFL admits mistake that potentially cost the game vs Buccaneers in Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys lost a Thursday night thriller against the Bucs in Week 1. Dak Prescott and his team performed well against the reigning champions. All of that effort and determination sadly yielded nothing except a glorious defeat.

Now the Cowboys and their fans are unhappy with the NFL. Fans were disappointed that the officials never penalized linebacker Lavonte David for unsportsmanlike conduct. That non-call halted the Cowboys' drive, and they settled for a field goal.

Blogging The Boys @BloggingTheBoys Here is the Lavonte David play that the NFL took 9 days to own up on.



If the penalty is called in the moment and not over a week later the Cowboys have a first down and maybe score a touchdown as opposed to kick a field goal in a game they lost by 2.



Not a big deal or anything. Here is the Lavonte David play that the NFL took 9 days to own up on.



If the penalty is called in the moment and not over a week later the Cowboys have a first down and maybe score a touchdown as opposed to kick a field goal in a game they lost by 2.



Not a big deal or anything. https://t.co/FxsVviSB6X

Did the officials rob the Cowboys?

First, we have to say that the penalty could've been called, and the Cowboys still might have lost. However, the fact that it wasn't called opens up the debate. Cowboys Nation is understandably aggrieved and unhappy.

The NFL compounded their pain by announcing that they had fined David and charged him with unsportsmanlike conduct. It's a bitter pill to swallow for the Cowboys.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Bucs LB Lavonte David was fined $12,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct, taking off his helmet and slamming it after a near-interception in the opener against the #Cowboys . No flag was thrown. #Bucs LB Lavonte David was fined $12,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct, taking off his helmet and slamming it after a near-interception in the opener against the #Cowboys. No flag was thrown.

The inconsistency regarding calls and penalties infuriates fans. It is a poor look for the officials who called that game. The NFL is now saying that their referee's got it wrong, and it arguably cost the Cowboys a shot at scoring a touchdown.

Taunting and unsportsmanlike conduct are always open to interpretation. Nonetheless, the NFL mandates and outlines these regulations before the season begins. Officials visit teams in training camps, and they explain to players what they are looking for.

Despite it being the first game and the crews still rusty, it is not an excuse for the world's biggest sports league to mess up this call. The Cowboys did get hard done by, and they can feel angry.

Also Read

The NFL must learn from this situation. Too many rules get applied inconsistently, and they can't afford to add another one that confuses teams and fans. Al Riveron and the competition committee must re-emphasize what a penalty is and what isn't a penalty to their officiating crew.

It sadly came too late for the Dallas Cowboys. They are 0-1 and must regroup as they take on the Chargers. The missed decision sadly impacted a great game, and the NFL will hope that it doesn't happen again.

Edited by Henno van Deventer