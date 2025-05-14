"Cowboys getting stuffed like a turkey" - NFL fans hyped up as Chiefs take on Dallas for Thanksgiving 2025 showdown

The NFL announced the Kansas City Chiefs will go on the road to play the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, and many fans are excited for the matchup.

The Cowboys always have the 4:25 p.m. ET kick on Thanksgiving, and this season they will be playing the Chiefs. It's a tough test for Dallas, but fans are excited for what could be a great game.

"Finally a good game," a fan wrote.

"Cowboys getting stuffed like a turkey on thanksgiving," a fan added.

The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing season, but fans expect Dallas to be much better this year.

"Finally, a cowboys game worth watching on Thanksgiving," a fan wrote.

"This is awesome. Actual good games on Thanksgiving makes it so much sweeter," a fan added.

It's clear that fans are hoping for a good game, and it's always a chance for the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes to get another primetime spot.

"It will go down in history as the most viewed Thanksgiving game of all time," a fan wrote.

"Ooh, that's gonna be a good one," a fan added.

After the NFL announced the game, oddsmakers opened the Chiefs as a 4.5-point road favorite to beat Dallas on Thanksgiving.

The full 2025 NFL schedule will be released on May 14.

Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott is healthy entering 2025

Dallas struggled last season in large part due to Dak Prescott suffering an injury.

Prescott only played in eight games last season but the quarterback feels healthy going into 2025.

"Me playing my best, I'm mobile," Prescott said, via NFL.com. "Whether it's actually running past the line of scrimmage or just scrambling making plays happen with my arm, so that's vital for me, that's a big part of this. I've been running more, obviously you've got to when you're rehabbing a hamstring, it's about just staying on that trend of just getting better, staying mobile but doing it while feeling healthy."

Prescott will return as the Cowboys' starting quarterback while Dallas also traded for George Pickens this offseason to bolster their offense.

Dallas enters the 2025 NFL season with the third-best odds of winning the NFC East at +700, which implies a 12.5% chance.

