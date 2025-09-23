  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Cowboys GM Jerry Jones clarifies stance on Micah Parsons trade as Packers LB set for Dallas return

Cowboys GM Jerry Jones clarifies stance on Micah Parsons trade as Packers LB set for Dallas return

By Nishant
Published Sep 23, 2025 15:09 GMT
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoff-San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoff-San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (image credit: IMAGN)

Micah Parsons is set to face Dallas at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, a month after he was traded to the Green Bay Packers. The team flipped the edge rusher for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and first-round picks in 2026 and 2027.

Ad

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones addressed questions about Parsons and made it clear that they will not prepare a tribute video for him.

“I don’t think that’s appropriate this way,” Jones told reporters on Monday. “Emmitt (Smith) was a different story. That’s not to diminish Micah. I think Micah has enough welcome out there and we just need to show that we’ve got antidotes for that.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Parsons spent four seasons in Dallas and was dealt in August after contract negotiations broke down. The Cowboys received draft picks and significant salary cap relief in return. Jones has consistently maintained that the decision was rooted in business, not emotion.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The owner again dismissed the suggestions that the trade was personal.

“Absolutely not," Jones said on Tuesday, via 105.3 The Fan. "Not at all. It was nothing personal. I had on the table the best I could do.”
Ad
Ad

Without Parsons, Dallas has stumbled to a 1-2 start, surrendering 92 points and nearly 398 yards per game. Meanwhile, Green Bay sits at 2-1 but is looking to bounce back after a late collapse in Cleveland on Sunday.

Micah Parsons calls penalties “unacceptable” after Packers’ Week 3 loss

Green Bay Packers linebacker Micah Parsons voiced frustration after committing costly mistakes in Sunday’s 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Despite generating pressure with six hurries and two quarterback hits, Parsons was flagged twice for offsides.

Ad
“Two offsides is unacceptable for myself, for this team," Parsons said, via USA Today’s Ryan Wood. "Just things we shouldn’t be doing, I shouldn’t be doing, it’s unacceptable. I fully apologize for my actions.”

The Packers were penalized 14 times for 75 yards which stalled multiple drives. Cleveland, led by veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, capitalized with a fourth quarter comeback to hand Green Bay its first defeat of the season.

Parsons finished with two tackles and drew a holding penalty but failed to record a sack in his matchup with Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett. He is now preparing for a Week 4 showdown against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications