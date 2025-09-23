Cowboys GM Jerry Jones clarifies stance on Micah Parsons trade as Packers LB set for Dallas return

Micah Parsons is set to face Dallas at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, a month after he was traded to the Green Bay Packers. The team flipped the edge rusher for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and first-round picks in 2026 and 2027.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones addressed questions about Parsons and made it clear that they will not prepare a tribute video for him.

“I don’t think that’s appropriate this way,” Jones told reporters on Monday. “Emmitt (Smith) was a different story. That’s not to diminish Micah. I think Micah has enough welcome out there and we just need to show that we’ve got antidotes for that.”

Parsons spent four seasons in Dallas and was dealt in August after contract negotiations broke down. The Cowboys received draft picks and significant salary cap relief in return. Jones has consistently maintained that the decision was rooted in business, not emotion.

The owner again dismissed the suggestions that the trade was personal.

“Absolutely not," Jones said on Tuesday, via 105.3 The Fan. "Not at all. It was nothing personal. I had on the table the best I could do.”

Without Parsons, Dallas has stumbled to a 1-2 start, surrendering 92 points and nearly 398 yards per game. Meanwhile, Green Bay sits at 2-1 but is looking to bounce back after a late collapse in Cleveland on Sunday.

Micah Parsons calls penalties “unacceptable” after Packers’ Week 3 loss

Green Bay Packers linebacker Micah Parsons voiced frustration after committing costly mistakes in Sunday’s 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Despite generating pressure with six hurries and two quarterback hits, Parsons was flagged twice for offsides.

“Two offsides is unacceptable for myself, for this team," Parsons said, via USA Today’s Ryan Wood. "Just things we shouldn’t be doing, I shouldn’t be doing, it’s unacceptable. I fully apologize for my actions.”

The Packers were penalized 14 times for 75 yards which stalled multiple drives. Cleveland, led by veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, capitalized with a fourth quarter comeback to hand Green Bay its first defeat of the season.

Parsons finished with two tackles and drew a holding penalty but failed to record a sack in his matchup with Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett. He is now preparing for a Week 4 showdown against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington.

