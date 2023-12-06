Cowboys' GM Jerry Jones reveals stance on Eagles’ Tush Push as Roger Goodell eyes ban on controversial play

Jerry Jones might root against the Eagles as the Cowboys owner, but Roger Goodell's 'Tush Push' plan is getting no love from him as rumors fly that he is planning to ban the signature play that Philadelphia has used to such great effect. With a success rate of over 90 percent, the play also known as 'Brotherly Shove' has become a singular arrow in the Eagles' quiver. On fourth-and-short, they are virtually certain to pick up a fresh set of downs.

The NFL commissioner has been in discussions to outlaw it. But Jerry Jones thinks that these kind of issues need to be taken care on the field. Speaking to The Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys owner and general manager said,

"But the point is that I don’t have that kind of issue with those techniques. That, to me, will ultimately take care of itself. We’ll either do a better job of getting those interior lineman and getting some pressure back against that. Those things have a way of being adjusted after a period of time."

Utlimately, he believes it is a football play that needs to be stopped by offensive defensive coaches and not by administrators. He also confirmed that he has not spoken to Roger Goodell about it. But given that Jerry Jones is the owner of the Cowboys, the most valuable franchise in the league, it is certain to carry weight.

If Roger Goodell does not ban 'Tush Push', how does Jerry Jones plan to stop the Eagles when they play the Cowboys?

Beyond what happens in the future and what Roger Goodell decides on it, the issue of 'Tush Push' has an immediate ramification for the Dallas Cowboys. They host the Philadelphia Eagles this week and they know that a win will put the teams joint first atop the NFC and their division. It is a crucial game where the play is expected to be brought out quite a few times.

Confirming that he does not the mechanics of the 'Tush Push' Jerry Jones said that it is up to his defensive coordinator to figure it out, adding,

"Usually, it’s cyclical. And when you see something really going, gets an edge on offense, you’ll see the defense catch up with it. So I think you’ll ultimately see that plugged up and they will be doing something else."

Getting praise from the owner of the Cowboys is indeed high praise for the Eagles. They will hope that this one time he is able to win the NFL commissioner to his side.