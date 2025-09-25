  • home icon
  "Cowboys are gonna get whooped": Dan Orlovsky gives blunt take on Packers dominating Jerry Jones' team in Week 4 clash

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Sep 25, 2025 18:52 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
Former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky has logged a grim prediction for Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys ahead of their Week 4 clash with Green Bay. Orlovsky gave his projection on Thursday during an analysis on ESPN's Get Up.

The Cowboys are 1-2 going into the game against the Packers. According to Orlovsky, things aren't about to get better for the team when they face the Packers on Monday.

"Cowboys are gonna get whooped," said Orlovsky.
He continued:

"This offense without CeeDee Lamb, with two offensive lineman out? Going against this defensive line that's one of, if not the best pass rushing defensive lines in football. They're going to get smoked. And then this defense going against Jordan Love and this offense that's gonna hunt big plays in chunks and they can't rush the passer, they've blown coverages. The best-case scenario for the Cowboys is keeping this thing under three touchdowns."
Facing the Cowboys will be their former linebacker Micah Parsons who was traded with the Packers earlier this season. Parsons opened up on facing his former teammates, especially quarterback Dak Prescott, ahead of the game. He said:

“It's going to be painful. Dak's my guy. He was always a good mentor for me. But you know how it is. I always told him if I ever faced him that it would be a great matchup. So I'm excited to see what Sunday brings itself.”
Micah Parsons on his relationship with Jerry Jones

Packers linebacker Micah Parsons has clarified the state of his relationship with the Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. He spoke on the state of things between him and the mogul ahead of his return to Dallas on Monday.

Parsons, who was a Dallas player as recently as August, said:

“I never even heard from Jerry Jones when I got traded, I found out two weeks later through my agent. I haven't talked to Jerry Jones since OTAs. So, it's just one of those things.”
Despite the strained communication between him and Jerry Jones, Parsons expects Dallas fans to give him a warm welcome. He said:

“I think Dallas loves me. I think they're going to give me a good round of applause.”

Parsons’ Green Bay Packers started the season 2-0 before their Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Their mission at Dallas will be to get back in winning ways, hoping to take advantage of a weak Cowboys defense.

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

