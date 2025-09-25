"Cowboys are gonna get whooped": Dan Orlovsky gives blunt take on Packers dominating Jerry Jones' team in Week 4 clash

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky has logged a grim prediction for Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys ahead of their Week 4 clash with Green Bay. Orlovsky gave his projection on Thursday during an analysis on ESPN's Get Up.The Cowboys are 1-2 going into the game against the Packers. According to Orlovsky, things aren't about to get better for the team when they face the Packers on Monday.&quot;Cowboys are gonna get whooped,&quot; said Orlovsky.He continued:&quot;This offense without CeeDee Lamb, with two offensive lineman out? Going against this defensive line that's one of, if not the best pass rushing defensive lines in football. They're going to get smoked. And then this defense going against Jordan Love and this offense that's gonna hunt big plays in chunks and they can't rush the passer, they've blown coverages. The best-case scenario for the Cowboys is keeping this thing under three touchdowns.&quot;Facing the Cowboys will be their former linebacker Micah Parsons who was traded with the Packers earlier this season. Parsons opened up on facing his former teammates, especially quarterback Dak Prescott, ahead of the game. He said:“It's going to be painful. Dak's my guy. He was always a good mentor for me. But you know how it is. I always told him if I ever faced him that it would be a great matchup. So I'm excited to see what Sunday brings itself.”Micah Parsons on his relationship with Jerry JonesPackers linebacker Micah Parsons has clarified the state of his relationship with the Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. He spoke on the state of things between him and the mogul ahead of his return to Dallas on Monday.Parsons, who was a Dallas player as recently as August, said:“I never even heard from Jerry Jones when I got traded, I found out two weeks later through my agent. I haven't talked to Jerry Jones since OTAs. So, it's just one of those things.”Despite the strained communication between him and Jerry Jones, Parsons expects Dallas fans to give him a warm welcome. He said:“I think Dallas loves me. I think they're going to give me a good round of applause.”Parsons’ Green Bay Packers started the season 2-0 before their Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Their mission at Dallas will be to get back in winning ways, hoping to take advantage of a weak Cowboys defense.