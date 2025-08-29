"Gotta make sense to this shit" - Cowboys great Dez Bryant calls out Jerry Jones for fumbling Micah Parsons' contract deal as star LB joins Packers

Micah Parsons is no longer a Dallas Cowboy, and at least one person is not happy about how it went down.

On Thursday, the multiple-time All-Pro/Pro Bowl edge rusher was traded to the Green Bay Packers for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. The transaction marked the end of a heavily covered holdout that saw him eventually request a move away from the only pro team he had known.

And former star wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed disappointment at owner/general manager Jerry Jones for failing to secure one of his most important players in a two-part rant on his X/Twitter account:

Dez Bryant @DezBryant I’m fucked up right now… real talk

Dez Bryant @DezBryant Jerry Jones.. you gotta make sense to this shit….

The Cowboys and Packers will meet each other on September 28 at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:20 pm CT on NBC.

Packers are now Super Bowl contenders after Micah Parsons trade - USA Today columnist

Before Micah Parsons arrived, the Packers had a lack of top edge rushers beside Rashan Gary. They did finish in a sixth-place tie in sacks at 45, but were midpack in QB hits at 94 and among the worst in sack percentage (7.4).

However, that has changed with the trade. And for USA Today's Chris Bumbaca, they should now be considered title contenders alongside the likes of the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions - potential NFC champions even:

"I know who I'll now be picking to represent the NFC in California at Super Bowl 60."

He further praises general manager Brian Gutekunst and new CEO Ed Policy for pulling off the transaction - one that includes massive extensions for Jordan Love and Zach Tom, as well as free-agent contracts for Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney, all but one of which were secured by former CEO Mark Murphy in his final full year.

However, there are some caveats. The Eagles still have a more complete roster, while the Lions, despite losing both their offensive and defensive coordinators to rebuilding franchises, still have the momentum of a series sweep of their rivals in 2024.

The other contenders, however, have some issues. The Washington Commanders recently traded away RB1 Brian Robinson Jr. and still have defensive deficiencies to address, while the Los Angeles Rams are still anxious about Matthew Stafford's current condition after a recent back injury.

