  Cowboys great Dez Bryant sends warning shots after getting trash-talked by Eagles fans ahead of season opener

Cowboys great Dez Bryant sends warning shots after getting trash-talked by Eagles fans ahead of season opener

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 04, 2025 15:12 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants - Source: Imagn
Cowboys great Dez Bryant sends warning shots after getting trash-talked by Eagles fans ahead of season opener - Source: Imagn

The 2025 regular season kicks off with fierce NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys facing the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

It's the sixth consecutive time a reigning Super Bowl champion is hosting the season opener and the hype around the curtain raiser has added to the expectations for viewers.

While the Eagles are the home team and will be celebratory mood at Lincoln Financial Field, Cowboys great Dez Bryant is backing Dallas to do the business in Philadelphia.

In an X (previously Twitter) post on Wednesday, Bryant shared a clip where he was being trash-talked by an Eagles fan. Bryant warned the Eagles fans of Dallas' offense despite parting ways with Michael Parsons last week.

"These Philly fans are giving me so much shit right now… Dallas let’s take care of business tomorrow!" Bryant captioned the post.
Although Bryant is confident of his team's chances, the Eagles boast some of the best offensive talents in the league, led by reigning Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Dallas Cowboys reportedly shunned Philadelphia Eagles over a potential trade for Micah Parsons

One of the major storylines from the game involves the Micah Parsons trade saga that was talk of the offseason. While Parsons was eventually traded to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks, latest reports claim another team was interested in the defensive end.

According to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday, the Eagles made a “strong play” for Parsons in the offseason. Parsons is a Pennsylvania native and could've been enticed to join the Eagles, however, Dallas shut down any potential talks of a move to the rivals.

The Cowboys failed to agree on a long-term extension for Parsons and eventually traded him to the Packers, who signed him to a four-year contract, reportedly worth $186 million with $136 million guaranteed.

