Cowboys great Dez Bryant takes issue with proposal to ban Eagles 'tush push' move

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has weighed in on the ongoing 'tush push' debate. After the Philadelphia Eagles won their second Super Bowl in franchise history, the Green Bay Packers proposed that the play, which the Eagles found so successful in short-yardage situations, should be banned.

As the league prepares to vote on potentially banning the tush push, the former First-team All-Pro spoke out in favor of the play on Monday:

"I'm not the biggest Philadelphia Eagles fan, but trying to ban the tush push is insane. On another note, I'm not speaking for clicks, but I respect how the Commanders and Eagles continue to show they want to win. (Which i hate)The Cowboys have all the leverage to build a supreme football team, like whats really going on?"

Check out Dez Bryant's tweet on the tush push below:

NFL teams are reportedly set to vote on banning the play on Tuesday. Reports have emerged that there have been heated debates within the competition committee regarding the tush push. 24 of the 32 teams will need to vote to ban the play in order for the proposal to pass.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes also against banning the tush push

While there have been several teams in favor of banning the tush push, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes made it a point that nobody has been as successful as the Philadelphia Eagles at running the play. Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared his comments to X on Monday, tweeting:

"#Lions GM Brad Holmes on the #Packers' proposal to ban the tush-push: "The Eagles came up with it. They're effective at it. They're really good at it. So. if you don't like it, stop it. That's our stance on it. Other teams have tried it and have not been as effective." (via @PFT_Live )"

Check out the tweet from Ari Meirov below:

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni previously revealed that he expects his former coordinators - New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen and Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon - to vote against banning the tush push. He claims that all three were able to become head coaches because of tush push.

