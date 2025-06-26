Cowboys great Dez Bryant welcomes Cooper Flagg to Dallas after NBA draft with 5-word message

Dallas Cowboys legend Dez Bryant had a special welcome message for Cooper Flagg, who went to the Dallas Mavericks as the No. 1 pick on Wednesday. Flagg, played one season with the Duke Blue Devils, and was long-linked to Dallas. The franchise landed the first selection via the draft lottery.

Ad

When Flagg posted a picture on Instagram flaunting his new Mavericks hat, Bryant dropped a five-word message for him

"Welcome to the triple D! 💙⭐️" Bryant wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image via Cooper_Flagg Instagram

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Flagg had a stellar 2024 season at Duke. He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game across 37 appearances.

Ad

Trending

Flagg led the Blue Devils to the ACC regular season and conference tournament titles. They earned a No.1 seed for the NCAA Tournament and were favorites to win the national title. However, their March Madness run ended in the Final Four after losing to Houston.

Flagg was the recipient of several individual honors, including the National College Player of the Year award.

After his sole collegiate season at Duke, it will be interesting to see if Flagg can carry forward his success in the NBA with the Mavericks.

Ad

Dez Bryant played eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys during his time in the NFL

NFL: Dallas Cowboys WR Dez Bryant - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Cowboys selected Dez Bryant with at No. 24 in 2010. He went on to play eight seasons with the franchise, earning three Pro bowl honors. The wide receiver was also the league leader in receiving touchdowns in 2014

Ad

In November 2018, Bryant inked a one-year $1.25 million deal with the New Orleans Saints. However, he suffered an Achilles tendon injury just two days after signing his contract and never played a game for them.

In October 2020, Bryant signed with the Ravens and played one season with the franchise. Although he said he wanted to continue playing in the NFL in 2021, he didn't find a team to play with.

On June 17, Bryant confirmed on X that he won't be returning to the league.

Across his NFL career, Bryant recorded 7,506 yards and 75 touchdowns on 537 receptions. He also contributed 732 return yards and two touchdowns in 119 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.