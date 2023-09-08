Cowboys great Michael Irvin picks Joe Burrow over Patrick Mahomes with one caveat

For Patrick Mahomes, all it takes is one slip-up on the national stage to fall down the rankings. Speaking on Undisputed, Michael Irvin became one of the first to announce an analysis ranking on Mahomes following the team's offensive implosion in the second half.

Here's how he put it:

"When I think about it from a conventional offense. Joe Burrow is my quarterback. But when you put in Andy Reid in all that he does in all his different schemes schematic ways he calls plays and you get Mahomes in that offense, that offense is built for Mahomes' talent and his gifts and his skill set."

He went on, backing Joe Burrow in a vacuum:

"You put Mahomes in a [conventional] offense and I'm taking Joe Burrow over him."

In other words, he assigned much of the credit for Mahomes' rise to Andy Reid.

Patrick Mahomes suffers multiple negative firsts as Chiefs fall to 0-1

Patrick Mahomes at Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes suffered the worst game of his career on Thursday night in multiple ways. The quarterback threw the first interception and pick-six of his career in a Week 1 game. It is also the first time he's under .500. With the game landing on a Thursday, the team will get a few extra days off to retool their approach.

It will also give Travis Kelce extra time to heal his bone bruise before the team faces Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars.

Patrick Mahomes winces at upcoming schedule

Patrick Mahomes at Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs

Whether Kelce's available or not, the team will have many difficult opponents coming up. Per URMC, a bone bruise can last between one and two months. Of course, with this being the NFL with the best medical care in the world, many would expect Kelce to take closer to the short end of that timeline.

Even if he can somehow make it back to 100 percent before Week 4, the Chiefs will be forced to deal with at least a somewhat compromised tight end in the meantime. As they wait for him to rejuvenate, the team is set to face the aforementioned Jaguars, the Chicago Bears, Aaron Rodgers, and the New York Jets.

Already at 0-1, it could be a tough climb to get back above .500, and with Mahomes in unprecedented territory, it will be surprising to see how he responds.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.