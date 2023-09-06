NFL Week 1 injury report 2023: Latest on Joe Burrow, Travis Kelce, George Kittle and more

It's almost Week 1 in the NFL, and there are already a few key injuries to monitor. The top two (arguably) tight ends in the league are suffering from injuries ahead of the season opener and an MVP hopeful is looking to return from a calf injury. For fantasy, betting or otherwise, it's good to know who's playing and who's not. Here's the latest.

Joe Burrow injury update: When will Bengals QB return?

Joe Burrow went down in training camp with what appeared to be a serious calf injury. He had to be carted off and things certainly looked dire. Him playing NFL Week 1 was a long shot, it seemed.

However, he recently posted to Instagram that he's back. The quarterback has stated that he will be playing Week 1. He's missed a lot of valuable practice and preseason time, but he should be ready to go against the Cleveland Browns.

Travis Kelce injury update: When will Chiefs TE return?

Travis Kelce could not have picked a worse time to get hurt. Two days before the season opener for the Kansas City Chiefs, the star tight end, who was a lot of people's first fantasy football selection, went down with a knee injury. It looked bad, but the initial diagnosis was a hyperextension.

After doing some tests, they confirmed that his ACL was intact. They're still not sure whether or not he can play Thursday, but it's good news that he hasn't already been ruled out.

George Kittle injury update: When will 49ers TE return?

George Kittle is suffering from a groin injury. This is not a new development, but it is one worth monitoring with the NFL season right around the corner. The star tight end would be a huge loss for the team.

George Kittle is injured

San Francisco 49ers GM gave this promising update:

“I think there’s always concern when something persists, and this has kind of lingered. George usually has about one of these things a year, and then once he gets through it, he’s good. And so, knock on wood that’s the case."

With that in mind, his status is still up in the air, but there's a good chance he plays Sunday.

Kadarius Toney injury update: When will Chiefs WR return?

Kadarius Toney had a partially torn meniscus that requires surgery. The wideout has been out for the entirety of the preseason. With Kelce also potentially missing some time, the passing game options for Patrick Mahomes are looking slim.

However, after rehabbing all summer, it appears that Toney is ready for a return. He recently practiced and looks like he is in line to start on Thursday against the Detroit Lions.

Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update: When will Lions WR return?

Amon-Ra St. Brown has developed into a great wide receiver and a reliable target for Jared Goff. With the team genuinely pushing for the playoffs and for a potential NFC North crown, they can ill afford to lose him.

He suffered an ankle injury, but recently returned to practice. His status for the opener against the Chiefs is not confirmed, but it doesn't appear now as if he's going to miss any time.

Other NFL Week 1 injury updates

Miles Sanders has been dealing with a groin injury this preseason and it held him out of action. However, he has stated that he will absolutely be playing Sunday for the Carolina Panthers.

Cooper Kupp is dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him to see a specialist, so he's unlikely to be available during the NFL opener. Terry McLaurin is considered day-to-day, so his status for Week 1 is up in the air.

Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL last year and not many believed he'd be ready to go Week 1. New York Jets coach Robert Saleh said Hall is ready, though he'll potentially be limited.

Jaylen Waddle's status is up in the air. However, a recent return to practice suggests that there's a good chance the Miami Dolphins star is back to start the season.

Mark Andrews has also been dealing with an injury. The star tight end is coming back to practice on Wednesday, which boosts his chances of playing this weekend tremendously.