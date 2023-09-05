George Kittle injury update: Latest on 49ers' star TE for fantasy football Week 1

George Kittle has been a vital part of both the 49ers' offense and many fantasy teams for a couple of seasons. The All-Pro tight end is in his seventh season in the league and is poised to make a big impact in 2023.

Last season, Kittle reached double-digit receiving touchdowns for the first time with 11, which led the team. He finished third in receptions with 60 and second in receiving yards with 765.

Those numbers prove that Kittle is a viable fantasy option this season despite a new starting quarterback. Also, the offense of Kyle Shanahan is unpredictable, meaning we don't know if Kittle can reach that 10+ touchdown plateau again.

George Kittle Injury Update

It is not the first time that the San Francisco 49ers star has dealt with injuries other than the groin injury that he is dealing with right now.

He missed the first two games of last season with a groin strain. In 2021, he suffered a leg calf strain and was later placed on injury reserve. Before that, Kittle dealt with various injuries to his knees.

San Francisco general manager and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Lynch gave an update on his tight end's injury to KNBR in San Francisco:

“I think there’s always concern when something persists, and this has kind of lingered. George usually has about one of these things a year, and then once he gets through it, he’s good. And so, knock on wood that’s the case."

The update seems promising as it gives optimism for 49ers fans to see No. 85 out there against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Missing the first two games of last season did nothing to minimize his impact on the offense. It could be a wait-and-see situation for Kittle for Week 1, as missing this game is a possiblity.

What happened to George Kittle?

Kittle suffered a groin injury last month and is currently participating in practice, but has had no physical contact yet. The injury is uncommon for him, but at age 29, Kittle taking on similar kinds of injuries could prove to be a long-term issue.

The grade of the groin injury remains unknown, as the timetable for healing differs according to the grades. Normal movement like walking is a possibility within a couple of days. For a Grade 2 injury, complete recovery takes three to six weeks.

A Grade 3 strain is when the majority or all of the muscle is torn. The muscle can take over three month to completely repair. It seems like Kittle's strain is neither Grade 2 or 3.

Looking at last season, his numbers were a mixed bag, as he had a target share of 17.1%. This is an ideal perecentage for most players, but not for players of Kittle's caliber.

It was a drop from getting at least 24% of target shares over the previous four seasons. His 86 targets under Shanahan's offense were the third-fewest of his career and his 69.8 catch percentage was just the third time he was under 70% in his career.

The new 49ers starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, enjoyed finding Kittle in his five starts last season. Kittle had 22 receptions for 293 yards and seven touchdowns with a 68.6 catch percentage in those starts.

When will George Kittle return?

There's a chance that Kittle could play in Week 1, or the 49ers could hold him out as a precautionary measure. Missing the Steelers game could have an impact on what Shanahan and the 49ers do offensively.

They will likely lean on Christian McCaffrey and wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel.

McCaffrey is a do-it-all running back who had a total of 1,210 yards in 11 games for San Francisco last season. He led the team with 746 rushing yards, and was fourth in receiving yards with 464. He also had 10 total touchdowns.

Aiyuk and Samuel are the team's two best receiving targets outside of George Kittle.

Both combined for 41.3% of the targets and were responsible for 39.6% of the receptions. Brock Purdy won't be short of weapons against Pittsburgh, but having Kittle would be a massive help.

The Steelers allowed the ninth-most targets (122) to tight ends last season. They allowed the 11th most yards to tight ends with 897. Not having Kittle out there means more pressure on McCaffrey, Aiyuk and Samuel to produce.

We'll know more about Kittle's status closer to Week 1.