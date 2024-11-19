Cowboys great Michael Irvin shares key condition for Deion Sanders to become HC in Dallas

After dropping to 3-7 with a humbling 34-10 loss to the Houston Texans, the Deion Sanders links with the Dallas Cowboys have intensified. The former two-sport star has become a person of interest for one of his former teams in the NFL despite his comments insisting that he feels good in Colorado and isn't interested in going to the pros.

Sanders' reluctance hasn't shut down the rumors and former teammate Michael Irvin named a potential reason why he would leave the Buffaloes to return to the Cowboys as their head coach.

During Tuesday's appearance on FS1's "The Herd," Irvin was asked if Sanders would become the Cowboys coach if the franchise drafts Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, Coach Prime's son. The three-time Super Bowl champion said:

"I believe 100 percent and I can tell you, good sources have told me that," Irvin said. "Great sources have told me that. That's all I can say about that without violating anything else."

It's unclear what 'great sources' Irvin was referring to, but he has a personal relationship with Sanders, so his words should mean something in this matter.

Deion Sanders has made an impact on the No. 16 Colorado Buffaloes (8-2, 6-1 Big 12), taking them from a 4-8 record last season to a solid 2024, ranking second in the Big 12 Conference, only behind No. 14 BYU (9-1, 6-1). They became bowl-eligible a couple of weeks ago and Sanders and Co. aren't stopping.

They have an offensive leader in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, the defensive cornerstone who can play both cornerback and wide receiver. Sanders has cultivated a deep relationship with his players and the prospect of having him as a coach is intriguing for more than one team.

That said, the decision still belongs to the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Deion Sanders makes clear statement about intentions to coach in the NFL

Despite all the recurrent rumors about his future, Deion Sanders remains committed to Colorado and doesn't plan to move anywhere. During the Buffaloes weekly press on Nov. 19, he shot down a question about his future, saying that he was 'happy' in his current situation.

“I’m happy where I am, man,” Sanders said. "I’m good. I’ve got a kickstand down … It means I’m resting, I’m good, I’m happy, I’m enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here. Truly do.”

This was similar to what he said during his time at Jackson State. As rumors about a potential move to FSU surfaced, Sanders made it clear that he wasn't thinking about anything else. This is an intriguing situation considering how well the Buffaloes are playing this season and how terrible the Cowboys have fared.

