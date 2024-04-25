Cowboys great Michael Irvin spills beans on Jerry Jones' game plan for NFL Draft 2024

Jerry Jones has been having a quiet 2024 NFL offseason so far, declining to make any major moves with his team. This seems to contradict his consistent statements that the Dallas Cowboys will be going all in to win a Super Bowl in the upcoming season. Many expected him to make a splash following his bold claims, but he has yet to do so.

His next opportunity to do something impactful for the Cowboys will come during the 2024 NFL Draft.

His ultimate plan for how he will approach this draft has been left a mystery for most of the offseason, but legendary wide receiver Michael Irvin apparently received answers from Jerry Jones himself. Irvin discussed what he found during a recent episode of Undisputed.

Irvin explained:

"I had a two-hour meeting with him the other day, and five hours last week, talking about everything that is going on. Jerry, he's a brilliant guy, but we talked about the draft, and what thy are looking for right here in the draft."

"So I asked him about being 'all in' nad Jerry's like, 'All in first, our priority is the three guys, our main three guys, keping all three of those guys on the same team, which is going to be difficult because all three of them desere to be top paid.' "

"They feel really good that tonight with that pick, that they will get sombody that is dfinitely going to make an impact. Because you need all three of guard, tackle, and center, you need all three positions."

The "three guys' that Jerry Jones is likely referring to are Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons. All of them are reportedly seeking contract extensions this year and none of them have received one yet.

Zack Martin and DeMarcus Lawrence could also be seeking new deals as they are both entering the final year of their contracts.

Jones appears to be explaining that their ongoing contract negotiations has been the reason for their inactivity during the 2024 NFL offseason.

It's difficult to bring in other players with their salary cap situation in limbo until they potentially resign their own superstars. He will instead look to make an impact in the draft, where he has found success. All five players mentioned were drafted by the Cowboys.

Jerry Jones could be looking to rebuild Cowboys offensive line in 2024 NFL Draft

Jerry Jones

The good news for the Dallas Cowboys is that Jerry Jones has a proven history of making strongpicks during the NFL Draft. He will likely need to do so again this year if he wants to compete for a Super Bowl ring.

According to Michael, this may start with the offensive line, as he expects them to target one of them in the first round.

With the losses of Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz during the 2024 NFL offseason, their offensive line is probably weaker right now than it has been in many years.

Blocking has always been a staple of their offense when they have had success, so it makes sense that rebuilding it would be a top priority. They currently own the 24th overall pick, so it will be interesting to see which direction they go in.