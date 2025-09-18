Cowboys great Troy Aikman gives clear verdict on Dak Prescott after Dallas' struggling start to the season

The Dallas Cowboys may have had a difficult start in 2025, but franchise legend Troy Aikman sees encouraging signs from Dak Prescott.

Dallas reporter Jon Machota shared Aikman's thoughts on Prescott. Speaking on "96.7 The Ticket," Aikman praised the quarterback’s confidence and composure after two games.

“I have been impressed with Dak, certainly Week 1 and what he was able to do and then this last game,” Aikman said. “He’s always had good energy. He’s always had good body language and all that on the field. But in addition to just how well he’s played, I just sense that there’s a confidence about him.

“I just feel like he’s really dialed in and feeling good about where this offense is going, the way that it’s playing, and the way he’s playing.”

Through two games, Prescott has completed 68.6% of his passes for 549 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. After a quiet Week 1 in a loss to Philadelphia, where he managed just 188 passing yards without a score, Prescott bounced back in Week 2.

Against the New York Giants, he threw for 361 yards, two touchdowns and a single interception in a 40-37 overtime victory.

Aikman suggested that Prescott’s improvement goes beyond execution.

“Usually, to have that, you feel really good about the plays that are coming in and who’s calling them," he said. "It just seems to be a pretty good fit right now for Dak and what I’ve seen just as a casual observer.”

The Hall of Famer also believes Dak Prescott has a great legacy ahead of him:

“I love Dak. There’s nothing I’d rather see than see him go on and win a Super Bowl and win multiple Super Bowls … because he’s that type of guy, and he represents himself and the organization, and really our city so well.”

Dak Prescott joins Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady in divisional dominance

Dak Prescott is emerging as one of the NFL’s most successful quarterbacks in divisional play. According to ESPN Research, Prescott owns a .791 winning percentage (34-9) against NFC East rivals since 2016, ranking second only to Patrick Mahomes (.854) and ahead of Tom Brady (.784).

His 14 straight victories over the New York Giants, unbroken since his rookie year, mark the league’s longest active streak by a quarterback against a single opponent. Prescott’s divisional mastery is giving Dallas hopes despite the early-season start.

