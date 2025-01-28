Cowboys Hall of Famer warns Dallas could die like Blockbuster after abandoning Deion Sanders plan

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin isn't a fan of the team's new head coach. Dallas opted to let go of Mike McCarthy and hired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer for the open position.

The news was a massive surprise as Schottenheimer has never been a head coach in the NFL before. After missing the playoffs in 2024, Irvin was hopeful the Cowboys would make a bold move and hire a big name.

However, the Cowboys didn't do that, and speaking on FS1 on Monday, Irvin said this could be the death of Dallas.

“This third backend of the Cowboys fan club has never really had that championship story," Irvin said. "If we’re going to pass down the great history of this franchise to keep it alive, you gotta have connectivity.

"You’re not giving this generation anything to connect to. Deion, win, lose or draw, he’s connected with this generation."

Irvin believes the Cowboys needed to make a bold move to change the perception of the franchise. However, Jerry Jones opted to stay in-house, and Michael Irvin said this could be the death of the Cowboys:

"Sears used to own everything but they wouldn’t take all of the items out of that little book and put it on the internet. You could’ve been Amazon before Amazon but you were too damn rigid to move and now you’re gone. Blockbuster was the same way. Could’ve beat Netflix to Netflix.

"Right here, the Cowboys stayed rigid and rigid is not good. If he didn’t have any experience, this was the time to take that leap, step a little bit farther and make that Deion hire. That I was disappointed with.”

Schottenheimer, meanwhile, has been with the Cowboys since 2022. He has served as offensive coordinator of the Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and the Rams when they were still located in St. Louis.

Dallas went 7-10 this season and missed the playoffs.

Brian Schottenheimer believes the Cowboys can win right away

Dallas had a disappointing season in 2024, but new head coach Brian Schottenheimer is confident in his team.

The Cowboys saw Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb suffer injuries, which impacted the season. Schottenheimer said in his introductory press conference, via ESPN:

"I think one of the things about me taking over this prestigious position is we can hit the ground running pretty fast because I don't need to learn the decision-makers.

"I don't need to learn the quarterback. I don't need to learn how things work. And so, I feel like we're kind of ahead of the curve with some of these other teams that made changes."

Schottenheimer is the 10th head coach in Dallas Cowboys history.

