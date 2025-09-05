  • home icon
  "I still think we can win a Super Bowl": Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer gets candid after losing season opener to Eagles

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 05, 2025 18:03 GMT
Atlanta Falcons v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Brian Schottenheimer had perhaps the hardest first regular-season day of any head coach in sports. Not only did he have to defeat the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, but he had to do it in front of the whole world. He also had to keep the team focused after losing Micah Parsons in a move that was entirely out of his control.

It would give any head coach plenty of reason to throw in the towel or otherwise lower their expectations. However, in a public statement relayed by Dallas Cowboys beat reporter Jon Machota on X on September 5, Schottenheimer doubled down on what he expected out of his team.

“I still think we can win a Super Bowl. That’s the goal. That’s not going to change. I mean, we’ve got the right type of guys. We’ve got good players," he said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“You saw what we’re capable of in the first half offensively. You saw what we’re capable of in the second half defensively. We’ve just got to put the game together in a more complementary fashion because that’s what we’re capable of,” he added.
Of course, starting 0-1 is a scenic route to the Super Bowl. Teams have recovered from losing on opening day, but it doesn't make it any easier for Brian Schottenheimer to get the top seed in the NFC, which is often required.

Brian Schottenheimer Receives Much-Needed Source for Optimism

Brian Schottenheimer at Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
While it's easy to quickly write off the Dallas Cowboys after how things have gone in the past few days, there is also a reason to look at the situation as a glass half full.

Brian Schottenheimer might have already coached the toughest game of the year by facing the Philadelphia Eagles in their building, and following the game, the Cowboys seemingly get a lighter schedule ahead over the coming weeks.

The Cowboys will face the perennially sub-.500 New York Giants, the New York Jets, and the Carolina Panthers by mid-October.

Of course, there are also some potentially difficult situations opponents, such as the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, assuming that Ben Johnson was unable to move the needle overnight for the franchise that finished 5-12 a season ago.

If the Cowboys can rebound enough to vanquish the teams that finished under .500 in 2024, they could be 4-2 by October 13, which would put them squarely in the hunt for the postseason. However, they will need to move with a sense of urgency as they head into an early mini-bye before facing the Giants on September 14.

Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

