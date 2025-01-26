Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer to land 25-TD star college WR as CeeDee Lamb complement, per latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Newly promoted Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is about to land a 25-touchdown college wide receiver to complement CeeDee Lamb if the latest 2025 mock draft from CBS is to be believed.

CBS has Dallas selecting Luther Burden III with the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. CBS has Burden ranked as the second-best receiver in the entire class coming out of Missouri.

With the Tigers, Burden racked up 2,263 receiving yards and 21 receiving touchdowns. Burden is also a threat as a rusher, as he amassed 234 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

The 5'11, 205-pound receiver could be exactly the second-option quarterback Dak Prescott needs to complement CeeDee Lamb across the field. With offensive-minded head coach Brian Schottenheimer now at the helm, Dallas could be looking to draft an offensive piece with their first-round pick - making Burden a very realistic possibility.

A new chapter in Dallas with Brian Schottenheimer

Dallas comes off of a rather disappointing 2024 campaign as the Cowboys finished with a 7-10 record, missing the playoffs. Head coach Mike McCarthy's contract with the club expired after the season's end and owner Jerry Jones opted not to re-sign the former Super Bowl winner.

Instead, Jones promoted now-former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to the head coaching role. The move was one that has been met with a ton of criticism from fans, who were hoping for a more appealing signing with prospects such as Joe Brady, Pete Carroll, and even Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders available.

Schottenheimer will lead the Cowboys in 2025, and has added former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus to his staff to serve as defensive coordinator. Now, Dallas must rebuild enough to be able to compete in the NFC East with the likes of the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, who are playing against one another in the upcoming NFC Championship game on Sunday.

With juggernauts such as the Commanders and Eagles in their division, led by quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts, respectively, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have a lot of ground to make up if they want to be in the mix for a potential trip to the Super Bowl next season. Perhaps drafting a player like Luther Burden III could bring them closer to that.

