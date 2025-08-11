Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer makes feelings known on Joe Milton after QB's struggling start vs Rams

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer believes quarterback Joe Milton needs to settle down after his preseason start.

The Cowboys traded for Milton from the New England Patriots to be the team's backup quarterback. However, Milton struggled in his first preseason action with the team, but Schottenheimer isn't too worried.

Instead, Schottenheimer believes Milton needs to settle down and just be more patient.

“We need to throw more completions,” Schottenheimer said, via The Athletic. “He knows that. He had his fastball out today and there’s times where you kind of throw a little bit of a changeup. … Part of staying in rhythm and part of me and Joe being on the same page, because I am the play caller, is executing the offense, taking things when it’s there, when you get moved off a spot, check it down.

“But what a great learning experience for Joe. The guy hasn’t played a ton of football in real situations like this where he’s getting hit. I’m not sure I loved him running the guy over on the sideline, but that kind of woke him up a little bit, got him going. I’m still learning him as well in terms of his play style.”

Milton finished the game going 17 of 29 for 143 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

The Cowboys acquired Milton and a seventh-round pick from the New England Patriots for a fifth-round pick after Cooper Rush signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

Joe Milton believes he needed to settle down

Joe Milton had mixed results in the Dallas Cowboys' preseason opener as he wasn't thrilled with his play.

Milton gave himself a D grade for his play, as he says he needs to settle down earlier and make the right throws.

“I just got to settle down early and just make a lot of those throws,” said Milton... "Second quarter on I felt great. I think I need to calm down faster so I can start rolling in the first quarter...

"I was very excited. I think that’s what got me off my track. I feel like if I was able to go back out there again right now I’d be able to settle down faster and make those throws, for sure.”

The Cowboys' next preseason game is on Saturday, where Milton could play again as he looks to improve his game.

Dallas opens its NFL season on Sept. 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

