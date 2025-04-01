Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer makes feelings known about Micah Parsons’ contract situation

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he's comfortable with Micah Parsons' contract situation. Parsons is in the final year of his rookie deal, as the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option. However, with Parsons set to be a pending free agent, his future with the team has been up in the air.

Although Parsons has yet to sign, Schottenheimer spoke to the media at the owner's meetings and said that he feels confident with the star pass rusher's contract.

Schottenheimer said:

“You guys know, I mean, at the end of the day, it is business, and when you're dealing with, you know, money that's being tossed around us for not only Micah but with the big-name players, negotiations, sometimes I feel very comfortable.

"Micah said he's going to be around. I think that's what he wants to be. I think we're all very comfortable with that. And at the end of the day, he's a great player, and we think he's just getting started, to be honest. So, I have no question in my mind he'll be around.”

Parsons is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and a key player on Dallas.

In 2024, Parsons recorded 43 tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles in just 13 games as he dealt with injuries.

Cowboys feel good with ongoing negotiations with Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons will be one of the best free agents if he hits the open market next season.

However, the Dallas Cowboys' executive vice president, CEO, and director of player personnel Stephen Jones opened up on the negotiations and felt like the talks are going well.

"I don't want to get into any details," Jones said, via ESPN. "It's not fair for anybody, other than we've got a great working relationship with Micah and think the world of him. Like I've said, we've had good visits with him and feel good about where we're headed."

Parsons will likely be one of, if not the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL when he gets his new deal. Parsons has recorded 52.5 sacks in his first four seasons.

Micah Parsons was selected 12th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

