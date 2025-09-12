  • home icon
  • Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer makes thoughts known on CeeDee Lamb's Week 1 drops ahead of Giants game

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Sep 12, 2025 20:01 GMT
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has revealed his view on wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s drops in the Week 1 encounter with the Philadelphia Eagles. According to Cowboys insider Jon Machota, Schottenheimer appeared on “105.3 The Fan,” where he addressed the wideout’s Week 1 performance.

The coach sees Lamb’s errors in the season opener as factors to motivate him and bring out the best in him going forward. He said:

“This is gonna motivate him more than anything, not that he needs motivation. He kinda told me, ‘Hey, all that did, bro, is wake up a monster.’ The fans should be looking for the ball to get to CeeDee early in every game.”
The Cowboys narrowly lost the season opener against the Eagles, with the final scoreline of 24-20. CeeDee Lamb dropped the ball three times during the game, with two of those coming in the fourth quarter. The wideout shouldered the responsibility for the loss after the game, saying:

“Man, that’s terrible. Honestly, I feel like I can’t point no finger at anybody else.”

Lamb’s teammates did not judge. Quarterback Dak Prescott maintained his confidence in the pass catcher despite the disappointment of the drops. He said:

“It wasn’t just those plays. There’s throws out there that I want back. But it’s Game 1, and he’s a guy that makes those plays. He’s going to make those plays. I’m not going to get down on him. I’m not going to lose confidence by any means. And he will make those plays.”
CeeDee Lamb professes love for teammates ahead of Week 2 game against the New York Giants

Ahead of the Cowboys’ Week 2 game against the Giants on Sunday, CeeDee Lamb has sent a touching message to his teammates. The receiver touched on the emotional toll of his Week 1 performance against the Eagles, stressing his love for the game and his teammates. He said:

“That’s the competitor that I am and how much I’m true to the game… I love this game. I love this squad, and I love the guys that I do it with. As for me, just holding my end of the bargain and just pulling through for the guys.”

The Cowboys’ next opponents are also 0-1 after their Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders. With both teams having so much to prove, it promises to be a thrilling matchup.

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

