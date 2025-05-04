Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer reveals reason behind moving Micah Parsons’ locker next to Dak Prescott

As Brian Schottenheimer takes charge of the Cowboys for his first season as head coach, he is moving Micah Parsons' locker next to Dak Prescott's and signaling how he plans to approach the upcoming season. The Dallas manager said that he wanted to put two of the best players on his team together and also increase competition and challenge in the team, saying,

"Two of our best players put them together. There's also other things we're doing in there where guys are competing every day, and different things that we've kind of put in there, but just they can challenge each other in a good way."

Micah Parsons' locker-room change brings him closer to Dak Prescott whom he has always backed

Micah Parsons has been one of the strongest defenders Dak Prescott has had in the league for some time, even when the Cowboys quarterback has been slated for falling short in big moments, especially in the playoffs.

Especially after finishing with a losing record last season, the defensive star defended his quarterback, telling the media that he feels the signal-caller is unfairly maligned. He even went on to say that Dak Prescott deserved the MVP award in 2023 for leading the team to a 12-5 record and blamed the Cowboys' defensive failings for why they continue to struggle. Micah Parsons commented,

"Well, I think Dak should have been the MVP last year. All things aside, you look at the stats and everything that he did and accomplished, 12-5 playoff team... he didn't have triple crown defense... the way they scrutinize Dak... his defense let him down. We gave up 30 points, we couldn't stop the run. So, was that really Dak's fault?"

With Brian Schottenheimer now moving the two together, they will have more chances to develop and lead together on both sides of the ball, and plan to help each other out when they are struggling in any one facet of the game. That is certainly what the head coach and fans will be hoping.

They face an uphill battle given that both the Commanders and the Eagles made the NFC Championship game, with the latter winning the Super Bowl, and are in their division. Their failure to land a top wide receiver in the first round of the draft did not help their quarterback's case either and it might become more contingent on the defense to help him out if the franchise is to succeed.

