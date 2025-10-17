Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer reveals Trevon Diggs will be sidelined after "home accident" causes concussion

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has announced Trevon Diggs will be out of the team's lineup when they face the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Schottenheimer told the press on Friday that the Cowboys’ cornerback had an accident in his home on Thursday night that landed him in concussion protocol.

Ad

Explaining the situation, he said:

“We’re gathering information. I just got that information walking over from our doctors and was in meetings all morning. But it happened last night.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Schottenheimer could not confirm if Diggs had gone to the hospital due to the accident. However, the cornerback has been examined by team doctors on Friday morning.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Trevon Diggs’ absence is a blow to the struggling Dallas defense. The Cowboys’ defense is No. 31 in the league in points allowed and is last in the league in yards allowed. Schottenheimer has earlier hinted at a potential change to the defensive play. Asked if Diggs’ absence would affect that, he said:

Ad

Trending

“It doesn’t change. We adjust always on defense when we get into gamedays anyway. But no, it doesn’t change. It’s a good plan. I like the plan. We have to go out and execute the plan. And, like I said, it’s going to come down to us going out and playing well against a really good Commanders offense. … It doesn’t change what we’re going to do.”

Ad

Dallas enters Sunday's game with a 2-3-1 record. It will be facing a Commanders side with a 3-3 record that is coming off a loss just like the Cowboys are.

Washington will also miss an important player in its offense on Sunday after head coach Dan Quinn ruled out wide receiver Terry McLaurin on Friday. Deebo Samuel is also doubtful despite returning to limited practice on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday.

Ad

Brian Schottenheimer names potential replacement for Trevon Diggs against Commanders

With 18 total tackles this season, Trevon Diggs is a pillar in the Cowboys’ defense. In his absence, however, the show must go on and Schottenheimer has a couple of names in mind to fill in for him. He told the press on Friday:

“Obviously, want what’s best for Trevon and certainly am wishing him well. But, again, next man up. We’ve got guys that we’re excited about getting a chance to evaluate — Trikweze Bridges is showing some really good things. Caelen Carson, we’ve talked about his ability to come back. We’ll see how practice goes today.”

The Cowboys are currently No. 3 in NFC East, sitting above the Giants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension