Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer shares honest take on George Pickens and Ceedee Lamb's dynamic

The Dallas Cowboys shocked the football world this offseason when they traded with the Pittsburgh Steelers for star wide receiver George Pickens. While the trade was labeled as a major success for the Cowboys and a great move to add another elite player to the team, some analysts and fans have questioned how Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, two top wide receivers, would handle not being the main focus of the offensive unit.

However, new Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer cleared the air about how the situation has looked in practice so far.

In a post released to the social media platform X, NFL analyst for 'The Athletic' Jon Machota outlined some quotes by Schottenheimer on May 29. The comments were all positive and highlighted how Pickens and Lamb had already started building a strong relationship this offseason.

"He's [George Pickens] doing an incredible job of picking up the system. But there was a play... and we hit him for a touchdown... CeeDee [Lamb] was on the other side... he looked back to see where the ball went and he saw George in the end zone... CeeDee was like, 'Yessss!' (throwing up his arms)."

"I think his [CeeDee Lamb] excitement for knowing that we've added some pieces, which will add to the competition, it was cool to see a guy like CeeDee be excited. Those two guys' relationship is awesome. They're spending a lot of time together... That relationship is really cool. I'm enjoying just kind of sitting back and watching it develop." Schottenheimer said.

Will the Cowboys offense be among the NFL's best in 2025?

It is great news for Cowboys fans to hear that their two top offensive playmakers are getting along well and have created a great relationship already. For Lamb, he has been the victim of consistent double teams by opposing defenses over the past few seasons, something that has made it difficult on the star wide receiver. Meanwhile, since entering the league, Pickens has not had a top QB passing him the ball, something he now has in Dallas with Dak Prescott.

Although it is great to have two top WR's, it does not mean that much if the team does not have a QB who can consistently get the ball to them. Although he struggled with performance and injury in 2024, Prescott is a top QB who can lead an offense to success. With two elite WR's now in Dallas, Prescott will have the ability to take what the defense gives him and not force the ball into risky situations, something that could make Dallas one of the top offenses in football next year.

