Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer sparks uncertainty over Osa Odighizuwa's future 

The Dallas Cowboys have some tough decisions to make this offseason. They are about $300,000 over the salary cap limit and will have to ask their stars to restructure their deals to create room to re-sign key players hitting free agency like defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

The former third-round pick had a career year in 2024, and the Cowboys are keen on retaining his services. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis how far along the team and the 26-year-old were in their quest to extend their partnership.

"There's a lot of ongoing conversations. Obviously, Osa has done a terrific job for us. He's a terrific young player who does everything right and those communications keep going. It's never done until it's done but he's a guy we'd love to have back," Schottenheimer said per The Athletic's Jon Machota.

Osa Odighizuwa's Stats: A defensive stalwart for Cowboys

Osa Odighizuwa has been the Cowboys' only constant on defense over the past four seasons. In his rookie year, he played 16 games and established himself as a key player on the defensive line. Over the next three years, he did not miss a single game and became the enforcer responsible for shutting down the opponent's run game.

He also did a decent job as a pass rusher. Odighizuwa recorded two sacks and six tackles for loss as a rookie before notching seven sacks and 17 tackles for loss over the next two seasons. The 2024 campaign was the best of his career. He finished with 4.5 sacks, five tackles for losses and one forced fumble.

The defensive tackle hasn't earned any individual accolades but is inarguably one of the Cowboys' most important players. The team wants to bring him back and is working on a solution to ensure he's part of Schottenheimer's revamped roster.

Dallas has to bank on its star players' willingness to restructure their deals to help alleviate the salary cap pressure or potentially trade one to have the space to retain Odighizuwa's services.

