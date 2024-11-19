Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy "disappointed" after Dallas' 5-game losing streak

The Dallas Cowboys lost their Week 11 game against the Houston Texans, where they were routed 34-10 at home. The loss extended their losing streak to five games, with a 3-7 record and zero home wins. Dejected by their recent loss, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy talked about his team's performance during the postgame press conference.

“Our problem isn’t effort. It’s not ever during the week. I haven’t seen that," McCarthy said. "We’re not making critical plays. … I’m disappointed. I’m frustrated for our guys b/c I know how much they put into this. We just got to keep banging away here.”

Mike McCarthy believes Dallas Cowboys deserved to win

McCarthy believes his team deserves to win as his players are giving their best effort in each game.

“We got to win," McCarthy said. "We deserve to win. We deserve the opportunity to win. And that's why I'm putting the best people out there, and right now they're young but we need to do whatever the hell we need to do to win.”

McCarthy was forced to play a young lineup due to a long list of injuries to key players. The injured players include tight end Jake Ferguson, offensive linemen Zack Martin and Tyler Smith, quarterback Dak Prescott, offensive tackle Tyler Guyton and safety Markquese Bell.

Smith and Martin were injured during the game against the Texans and left the field in the last quarter. However, the absence of Prescott is perhaps the biggest blow as he is out for the rest of the season due to hamstring surgery.

Mike McCarthy sees an opportunity in adversity

Despite the adversity, McCarthy sees an opportunity and remains optimistic.

“There is good coming out of this," McCarthy said. "You don't see it because we're not winning games, but there's young men that are getting an opportunity to do more, and I do believe it'll pay forward. It needs to hurry the hell up, because we need it in six days.”

McCarthy tried a few adjustments on the field, including leaning on the run game, which generated 64 yards on 18 carries.

The Cowboys will face the Washington Commanders (7-4) on Sunday at Northwest Stadium.

