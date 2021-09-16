Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy doubts Randy Gregory will be available in Week 2

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is not hopeful defensive end Randy Gregory will play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 19th, 4:25 PM ET.

Gregory tested positive for COVID-19 and went to the COVID-19/Reserve list. A non-vaccinated player has to quarantine for at least ten days. However, Gregory is asymptomatic and vaccinated. If he tests negative twice, with the tests being 24 hours away from each other, he will be cleared to play for the Cowboys against the Chargers.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer



Lots of people thought it could be an issue. And here we are. Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is not especially hopeful that DE Randy Gregory will be available Sunday at Chargers. Gregory has COVID-19. McCarthy: “If you look at the history, it’s been 10 days for pretty much everyone that we’ve dealt with in the COVID protocol.” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is not especially hopeful that DE Randy Gregory will be available Sunday at Chargers. Gregory has COVID-19. McCarthy: “If you look at the history, it’s been 10 days for pretty much everyone that we’ve dealt with in the COVID protocol.” https://t.co/VAdu2My7Hr A lot of teams have had this problem with staffers and players—vaccinated, asymptomatic guys test positive, and have trouble testing out of the protocol. Which means, by rule, they have to wait 10 days to return.Lots of people thought it could be an issue. And here we are. twitter.com/GehlkenNFL/sta… A lot of teams have had this problem with staffers and players—vaccinated, asymptomatic guys test positive, and have trouble testing out of the protocol. Which means, by rule, they have to wait 10 days to return.



Lots of people thought it could be an issue. And here we are. twitter.com/GehlkenNFL/sta…

COVID Protocol changes in 2021

The NFL changed its COVID-19 protocols from last season to the current one.

Last year, the league understood it was an exceptional year, and things could go wrong because of that.

However, this year, the NFL is not taking any chances and does not want outbreaks like the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans had last season—that forced the league to change game dates.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is not especially hopeful that DE Randy Gregory will be available Sunday at Chargers. Gregory has COVID-19. McCarthy: “If you look at the history, it’s been 10 days for pretty much everyone that we’ve dealt with in the COVID protocol.” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is not especially hopeful that DE Randy Gregory will be available Sunday at Chargers. Gregory has COVID-19. McCarthy: “If you look at the history, it’s been 10 days for pretty much everyone that we’ve dealt with in the COVID protocol.” https://t.co/VAdu2My7Hr

Randy Gregory's impact on the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys drafted the DE in the second round with the 60th pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.

The 28-year defensive lineman played 10 games last season. He had 21 total tackles (15 solo and six assisted), 3.5 sacks, and one pass deflection. He also had a career-high three forced fumbles.

Gregory has played 39 games throughout his career and recorded 67 total tackles (49 solo and 18 assisted), 10.5 sacks, one pass deflection, and five forced fumbles.

The DE may not have the shinest numbers, but he has a significant role in keeping the opposition's offensive lines busy and open space for DeMarcus Lawrence.

Who will step in for Gregory?

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong will start in Randy Gregory's place. Armstrong was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He has appeared in 47 games for the Cowboys, recording 63 combined tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup and offensive tackle La'el Collins are out against the Chargers. The former is on injured reserve, and the latter is suspended.

Also Read

Safety Donovan Mitchell and cornerback Nahshon Wright didn't practice today for different reasons. Mitchell is dealing with a groin issue. As of today, he is not questionable for Sunday's game. Wright missed practice for personal matters.

Even after Jerry Jones, the Cowboys' owner, CEO and general manager, declared that the plan was for Terence Steele to start in Collins' place at right tackle, McCarthy declined to confirm if that is happening.

Edited by Samuel Green