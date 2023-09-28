When the Dallas Cowboys traded for Trey Lance, eyebrows were raised. Was he seen as the heir to Dak Prescott? No, not even close. But a potential backup quarterback who could come in for a play or two every now and then? Maybe.

But first, Lance has to get his feet underneath him in Dallas. That means learning the playbook, the verbiage and more importantly, getting to know his teammates.

While many don't expect to see Trey Lance this season as it would mean an injury to Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, Lance has been doing everything right as he gets upto speed on Mike McCarthy's West Coast Offense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

McCarthy likes what he sees from Trey Lance

The biggest thing for Lance coming to Dallas was to simply go back to square one and try and re-build himself as an NFL quarterback. Given the media scrutiny that surrounds the Cowboys, for the most part, since arriving, not much has been said about Lance, until now.

With Trey Lance going about his business away from the spotlight, McCarthy liked what he has seen from his No. 3 quarterback.

McCarthy said via The Athletic's Jon Machota:

“I’m glad he’s here. It was a great addition. He has a lot of potential.”

Expand Tweet

Now, before Cowboys fans get all hyped up, no he won't replace Dak Prescott this season, but it is good to see that Lance is making positive strides in his attempts to resurrect his NFL career.

Dak Prescott and Cowboys struggle in the red zone this season

Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals

The Cowboys started the season in a blaze of glory as they blew away the New York Giants and New York Jets, but came crashing back down to earth against the Arizona Cardinals.

But in both wins, the Cowboys struggled in the red zone, often failing to score touchdowns consistently. Now, that didn't matter as the defense was generating takeaways and making life hard for the opposing quarterback.

But in a game where the Dallas defense got run over, this time it was crucial for the Cowboys offense, led by Dak Prescott, to score touchdowns and it didn't.

Dallas scored one touchdown in five red zone trips on Sunday, as the offensive flaws came to light in a brutal way.

With the Cowboys' schedule being harder with each passing week, Dak Prescott and the offense need to fix their issues quickly.