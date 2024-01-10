Cowboys icon left 'very surprised' with Titans' decision of firing HC Mike Vrabel

The Tennessee Titans made a shocking decision to fire head coach Mike Vrabel after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season. He spent six years in his position and is one of the most respected head coaches in the NFL.

After missing out on the NFL Playoffs in each of the past two seasons, apparently, the franchise felt that it was best to go in a different direction.

Many around the NFL expressed their disbelief in the Titans' decision to fir Vrabel, including former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin. He discussed the unexpected situation during his recent appearance on 'Undisputed' on Wednesday morning, the day after the firing was announced.

"I was very surprised... there's no way I'm letting Mike Vrable get away. There's not one time that you saw them on a football field where they were unprepared or not ready to play. That's what you start talking about when you start talking about a discipline coach. I can only cook with the recipe and ingredients you give me, since we're working together. But anytime you give him anything, he's cooked a pretty good meal. I was shocked they let Mike Vrabel go."

Now that Mike Vrabel is available, several NFL teams are expected to target the former Titans head coach. He is likely to be one of the hottest available candidates during the offseason this year for any team with a head coaching vacancy.

There are currently six teams that are without a head coach named for the 2024 NFL season next year.

Other vacancies can potentially open up, including his former team, the New England Patriots, with Bill Belichick rumored to possibly be on his way out. Vrabel helped the franchise win Super Bowl rings as one of the leaders of their defense playing as a linebacker.

Regardless of whether the Patriots' job becomes available, and if there is even interest in a reunion, it's hard to imagine Vrabel not getting one of the open head coaching positions for next season. His success with the Titans, as well as his general respect around the NFL, should make him extremely desirable.

Mike Vrabel's record as Titans head coach

Mike Vrabel

The Tennessee Titans hired Mike Vrabel to be their head coach prior to the start of the 2018 NFL season. He immediately made a positive impact, turning in four consecutive winning seasons and making it to the NFL Playoffs in three of them. He also helped the Titans win two consecutive AFC South division titles.

Vrabel's best season came in 2021 when he was named the 'NFL Coach of the Year' for helping the Titans earn the top AFC seed in the playoffs. Despite having losing seasons in his final two years with the team, he still owns a solid 54-45 record in the regular season and a 2-3 postseason record.