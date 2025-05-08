Cowboys icon Michael Irvin reveals true feelings on blockbuster George Pickens trade

The Dallas Cowboys finally made the kind of move that gets people talking. Dallas traded for wide receiver George Pickens this week, landing one of the most dynamic young pass-catchers in the league. And if you ask Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, this could be the spark the offense needed.

Irwin expressed excitement about Pickens’ move to Dallas during his latest appearance on Fox Sports’ Speak FS1.

“All that matters is that we got the exact type of receiver, the exact diversity I talked about. This is a freak athlete. It’s a freak out. He can make plays that very few people that ever put on a pair of shoulder pads and helmet can make. You add that to what the Dallas Cowboys have right now… we back in the fight,” Irvin said.

The Cowboys received Pickens and a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Steelers in exchange for a 2026 third-rounder and a 2027 fifth-round pick. It’s a reasonable price considering Pickens is only 24 and has already put together three straight seasons with more than 800 receiving yards. Notably in 2023, he racked up 1,140 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, Dallas leaned heavily on CeeDee Lamb. Brandin Cooks had moments, but the team lacked a second receiver who could really stretch the field and create matchup problems. Pickens gives them that. He’s fast, physical, and known for winning contested catches. His presence alone changes how defenses have to play Dallas.

The Cowboys hope new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer can tap into Pickens’ deep-threat ability. Based on recent metrics, Pickens has ranked near the league’s top in yards per target and contested catches. He thrives in vertical schemes, and this offense should give him room to do exactly that.

Former Heisman winner excited at George Pickens’ move, Dallas Cowboys seem ready to tackle hiccups despite concerns

While Pickens delivered consistent performances season after season, he also had some rocky moments in Pittsburgh. Multiple reports indicated disciplinary issues, disagreements, missed meetings and inconsistent effort. Despite these challenges, the Cowboys are optimistic that a change of environment and strong leadership within the organization will help Pickens flourish.

Former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III expressed his excitement at the trade with a X post on Wednesday.

Owner Jerry Jones reportedly gave the green light after multiple conversations with coaches and staff. The team sees Pickens as a long-term piece if the transition goes well. The front office is banking on this being the piece that helps them finally break through.

Dallas are coming off a disappointing 7-10 season that saw them miss the playoffs entirely. Injuries, inconsistent quarterback play, and a stagnant offense plagued their campaign from start to finish. With the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders both surging in the NFC East, Dallas fell behind in a division that’s only getting more competitive.

If Dak Prescott and Pickens find chemistry early, Irvin’s excitement might be more than just hype. The Cowboys hope this trade puts them back in the Super Bowl conversation.

