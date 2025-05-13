Cowboys icon Tony Romo makes feelings known on George Pickens' fit with CeeDee Lamb

Tony Romo knows a thing or two about how dangerous a high-powered Cowboys passing attack can be. The former Pro Bowl quarterback and longtime CBS analyst gave his stamp of approval on Dallas’ trade for George Pickens, praising the move for its potential to supercharge the offense alongside All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb.

“That’s a big trade. Having him and CeeDee together is a game-changer,” Romo said during a recent interview. “If you remember when they had Amari [Cooper] and CeeDee Lamb together, it becomes difficult to focus on one player when you have two superstars out there. If you have guys like that, it opens up the offense quite a bit.”

The Cowboys acquired Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. In return, Dallas received Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round selection. The move signalled an aggressive push to reshape their offence after another early playoff exit.

Pickens steps into a featured role alongside Lamb, forming what could be one of the most physically gifted receiver tandems in the NFC. With veteran Brandin Cooks now in New Orleans, the Cowboys will rely on younger talent like Jalen Tolbert, who showed flashes in 2024, and return specialist KaVontae Turpin to round out the rotation. Second-year receiver Jalen Cropper is also in the mix as a developmental option.

“The Cowboys did a great job this offseason,” Romo added. “Kudos to the Jones family and what they did because they needed to make up ground on the rest of the division. And they did, extensively.”

George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb emerge pose threat to NFL defenses

The combination of Pickens and Lamb gives quarterback Dak Prescott a pair of high-end targets, each capable of creating mismatches in different parts of the field. With Brandin Cooks providing additional veteran depth, the Cowboys’ wide receiver room may be the most dangerous it’s looked in years.

Pickens finished the 2024 season with 900 receiving yards and three touchdowns, which is a solid production in a Steelers offense that struggled with consistency. While the trade surprised many, multiple reports have pointed to frustration inside the Steelers locker room over Pickens’ behavior as a key reason for the move.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer, the arrival of Pickens adds the vertical punch Dallas has been missing. His size and contested-catch ability complement Lamb’s elite route-running, giving quarterback Dak Prescott two legitimate top-tier weapons who can win at all three levels.

As OTAs and minicamp continue, all eyes will be on how fast Pickens builds chemistry with Prescott and adapts to Schottenheimer’s system. If the early reviews from Romo are any indication, the Cowboys may have just found the missing piece to reclaim NFC relevance.

