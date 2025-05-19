Cowboys icon Troy Aikman sends 4-word message as daughter Alexa Marie hits major milestone

Troy Aikman celebrated his daughter Alexa Marie's major career milestone on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys icon shared an adorable picture with his daughter on the completion of her graduation.

He posted a celebratory picture posing by the side of his daughter, along with a solid four-word message.

"It's official - SMU Grad!"

Aikman with his daughter, Alexa Marie /@troyaikman

Troy Aikman posted the picture in a two-piece suit. He wore a white shirt under a blazer and matching pants, along with a tie and goggles. His daughter, meanwhile, was seen holding flowers and her degree. She wore the graduation gown and cap.

Alexa Marie is the elder daughter of Troy Aikman and his ex-wife Rhonda Worthey. The couple was blessed with two kids, Alexa and another daughter named Jordan Ashley.

Troy Aikman picks his favorite team for Super Bowl championship following NFL schedule release

The NFL 2025 season will officially start in September, and its schedule was released last week. Troy Aikman spoke about his favorite for the upcoming season on his appearance on Good Morning America.

The former NFL star joined Joe Buck during the segment, and they talked about the upcoming season. Aikman is rooting for the Dallas Cowboys to win the Super Bowl championship for the upcoming season.

"Cowboys! Yeah, c’mon Strah!,"Aikman said.

Aikman spent his entire professional NFL career playing for the Cowboys and is cheering for his favorite. He was the first-round draft pick in the 1989 draft and played for the Cowboys until 2000, winning the Super Bowl championship three times.

However, the Dallas Cowboys have had a tough road since. They last made it to the NFC title game in the 1995 season. The last season (2024) was quite tough for the Dallas Cowboys. They finished with a disappointing 7-10 record and missed the chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Cowboys will start their new season on Friday, September 5, against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. It would be interesting to see if they could change their stats in 2025 and make it to the Super Bowl.

