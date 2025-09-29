Cowboys insider calls out Rex Ryan for berating Shedeur Sanders over Joe Flacco for Browns QB room issues

Dallas Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr. has fired back at Rex Ryan for singling out Shedeur Sanders for criticism over Cleveland’s quarterbacks room issues. Ryan had dished out a scathing criticism aimed at Sanders while analyzing the Browns’ quarterbacks room on ESPN’s Get Up on Monday.The former New York Jets coach described Sanders as an embarrassment, asserting that the rooking should be embarrassed. He said:“This kid talks, and he runs his mouth. Like he said, ‘I can be a starting quarterback’ with his arms crossed like this. Get your ass in the first row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way. You’ve got the talent to be the quarterback; you should be. You should be embarrassed that you’re not the quarterback now.”Hill responded in an X post, quoting a clip of Ryan making his statements. He wrote:“Why is he talking about the third string qb and not about Joe Flacco.”Shedeur Sanders has attracted a lot of media attention since his selection in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Browns. The former Colorado quarterback has faced intense competition right from his draft, as the Browns drafted fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel ahead of him.Sanders competed with four other quarterbacks, including Gabriel and Joe Flacco, for the starting role in the preseason camp. However, the 23-year-old fell to No. 4 on the Browns’ quarterbacks depth chart before an impressive show during the preseason.Although Cleveland retained him on their roster for the season, Shedeur Sanders has not played in any game for the team this season. Meanwhile, Flacco struggles to make an impact, and Gabriel has not done much as his backup, leading to calls for Kevin Stefanski to start Sanders.Kevin Stefanski rules out giving Shedeur Sanders improved roleFollowing a 34-10 loss at Detroit, where the Browns didn’t manage a single touchdown throw, Stefanski faces fresh questions on starting Shedeur Sanders. According to Mary Kay Cabot, the coach’s response to the prospect of Sanders replacing Gabriel as backup is that it’s not his focus right now.Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabotLINKAsked Kevin Stefanski if Shedeur Sanders would be the No. 2 if he goes to Dillon Gabriel. He said that’s not his focus right now.It would also seem he’s not thinking of changing Flacco as the starter at the moment. Following the game, he said:“It’s never going to be about one person.”As long as the Browns’ offense continues to suffer, however, there’ll continue to be calls for Sanders to start.