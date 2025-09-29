  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Cowboys insider calls out Rex Ryan for berating Shedeur Sanders over Joe Flacco for Browns QB room issues

Cowboys insider calls out Rex Ryan for berating Shedeur Sanders over Joe Flacco for Browns QB room issues

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Sep 29, 2025 21:39 GMT
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

Dallas Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr. has fired back at Rex Ryan for singling out Shedeur Sanders for criticism over Cleveland’s quarterbacks room issues. Ryan had dished out a scathing criticism aimed at Sanders while analyzing the Browns’ quarterbacks room on ESPN’s Get Up on Monday.

Ad

The former New York Jets coach described Sanders as an embarrassment, asserting that the rooking should be embarrassed. He said:

“This kid talks, and he runs his mouth. Like he said, ‘I can be a starting quarterback’ with his arms crossed like this. Get your ass in the first row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way. You’ve got the talent to be the quarterback; you should be. You should be embarrassed that you’re not the quarterback now.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hill responded in an X post, quoting a clip of Ryan making his statements. He wrote:

“Why is he talking about the third string qb and not about Joe Flacco.”

Shedeur Sanders has attracted a lot of media attention since his selection in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Browns. The former Colorado quarterback has faced intense competition right from his draft, as the Browns drafted fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel ahead of him.

Ad

Sanders competed with four other quarterbacks, including Gabriel and Joe Flacco, for the starting role in the preseason camp. However, the 23-year-old fell to No. 4 on the Browns’ quarterbacks depth chart before an impressive show during the preseason.

Although Cleveland retained him on their roster for the season, Shedeur Sanders has not played in any game for the team this season. Meanwhile, Flacco struggles to make an impact, and Gabriel has not done much as his backup, leading to calls for Kevin Stefanski to start Sanders.

Ad

Kevin Stefanski rules out giving Shedeur Sanders improved role

Following a 34-10 loss at Detroit, where the Browns didn’t manage a single touchdown throw, Stefanski faces fresh questions on starting Shedeur Sanders. According to Mary Kay Cabot, the coach’s response to the prospect of Sanders replacing Gabriel as backup is that it’s not his focus right now.

Ad

It would also seem he’s not thinking of changing Flacco as the starter at the moment. Following the game, he said:

“It’s never going to be about one person.”

As long as the Browns’ offense continues to suffer, however, there’ll continue to be calls for Sanders to start.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Kayode Akinwumi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications