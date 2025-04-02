Cowboys insider ditches 2 WR prospects to make case for Matthew Golden as perfect complementary piece for CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to add a wideout in the draft to complement CeeDee Lamb. While there are several options to ponder for the NFC East franchise, Cowboys Insider Marcus Mosher has suggested that the team should prioritize a move for Texas' WR Matthew Golden.

When Mosher pointed out that Golden has emerged as a serious first-round pick for the Cowboys, he said that the team should prioritize the Longhorns star even though he isn't a better overall player than Tetairoa McMillan and Luther Burden.

"I have very mixed feelings on Matthew Golden. I think McMillan and Burden are better players and have them in a tier higher. But I will concede that Golden might be a better fit with CeeDee Lamb." Mosher tweeted in response to a fan who asked him about the WR options for Dallas.

Mosher also explained why Golden would be a better fit for the Cowboys over McMillan and Burden.

"Golden has more speed than McMillan and Burden. He creates more consistent separation than those two and that is probably what's needed opposite CeeDee Lamb," Mosher tweeted in response to a fan who asked why Golden would suit Dallas' offense.

In his final collegiate season, Golden recorded 987 yards and nine touchdowns on 58 receptions. He helped Texas reach the College Football Playoff semifinal, where the Longhorns lost to Ohio State.

It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys take Golden in the first round with the No. 12 pick.

Cowboys need to add support for CeeDee Lamb for 2025 season

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones - Source: Imagn

The Cowboys need to provide more support for CeeDee Lamb this offseason. They can do that in the draft or by trading for a star wideout.

Last season, Lamb recorded team highs of 1,194 yards and 101 receptions, while catching six touchdowns. In comparison, the second-best wideout for Dallas, Jalen Tolbert, recorded 610 yards and 49 receptions.

Although Tolbert caught seven touchdowns, his overall output was not good enough for a team that has ambitions to win a Super Bowl. Therefore, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones needs to address the issue by securing another top offensive weapon for quarterback Dak Prescott.

