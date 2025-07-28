Cowboys insider mocks Jerry Jones as Chargers extend Rashawn Slater with record-breaking $114,000,000 contract

Jerry Jones was a busy man on an otherwise quiet Sunday, granting one of his key players a historic contract. It wasn’t the one fans had expected, and at least one of them is even upset about it.

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys owner gave Jake Ferguson $52 million over four years - the largest tight end contract in franchise history. That same day, the Los Angeles Chargers gave two-time Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater $114 million over the same timeframe - the most significant offensive lineman contract ever by annual average.

DLLS Sports' Clarence Hill Jr. took to his social media to express surprise at the development, reminding everyone that star edge rusher Micah Parsons, who was drafted one pick before Slater in the 2021 draft, remains unsigned despite having double-digit sacks in each of his first four seasons.

Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr LINK Who did the Cowboys draft the same year that the Chargers drafted Rashawn Slater? Just curious

Other fans echoed that sentiment during Saturday's practice, cheering for Jones with chants of "Pay Micah!" The next day, he addressed the scene, saying it was nothing compared to what he experienced with star wideout CeeDee Lamb last year.

"That was a faint little sound compared to the way they were hollering last year, 'Pay Lamb.' ... Whoever's not in, you can count on a few hollering that. But it was a big loud chant last year on Lamb."

He also expressed confidence that Parsons would eventually receive his extension:

"It doesn't change anything. We want to pay Micah, too. He's got to want to be paid, too."

Other Cowboys players who will become free agents after 2025 include wide receiver George Pickens, cornerback DaRon Bland, and kicker Brandon Aubrey. Meanwhile, guard Tyler Smith is just one year away from reaching the five-year threshold of his rookie contract, after which he will also become a free agent.

Jerry Jones, Jake Ferguson react to Cowboys TE's historic extension

Speaking on Jake Ferguson's historic new contract, Jerry Jones explained the reason behind it:

"We certainly have appreciated what he's been in his career with us, not only as the player we want out there but he's also a leader competitively. What he does he really does juice it up for everybody. And that's a consensus of all his teammates and coaches. So we're glad to have him. He's got a home here for his career."

Ferguson, meanwhile, reacted:

"People say, 'Oh, there's other spots you could go. I remember sitting down, [thinking], 'I don't want to be anywhere else.' Playing here is awesome. From the start, it's been a privilege to wear this star."

The Cowboys start their regular season at the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4. Kickoff is at 8:20 PM ET on NBC.

