Cowboys insider mocks Patrick Mahomes’ ex-teammate for backing Joe Milton as Dak Prescott's replacement

Dak Prescott is set to lead the Dallas Cowboys' offense in the 2025 regular season. However, in April, Patrick Mahomes' former Kansas City Chiefs teammate LeSean McCoy appeared to send a warning shot to Prescott after the Cowboys traded for Joe Milton.&quot;I'll just be honest man, listen. If Dak Prescott has (a season) like he's always had, going into next year, Dak, find a realtor. Because Joe Milton's got talent, he can play,&quot; McCoy said on FS1. &quot;I'll say this, y'all laugh and all that, I've seen other quarterbacks get paid a lot of money, and (teams) move on from them.Although McCoy's comments on Prescott and Milton were over four months old, Cowboys insider Marcus Mosher caught wind of it recently and mocked the former Chiefs running back.&quot;Good reminder why you shouldn't watch shows where the hosts aren't watching the games,&quot; Mosher tweeted on Saturday.Milton has played just one game in his NFL career, which came last season during his time with the New England Patriots. He replaced Drake Maye for New England's Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills.Milton completed 22 of 29 passes for 274 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in his debut for the Patriots. He was traded to the Cowboys this offseason.Dak Prescott has not played in Cowboys' two preseason gamesNFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: ImagnSince Dak Prescott is expected to lead the Cowboys' offense in the 2025 regular season, Joe Milton has been getting more reps in the preseason.Prescott did not play in Dallas' preseason opener against the LA Rams, nor in the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. However, the Cowboys lost both their preseason games.Dallas will conclude its preseason against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. Although it doesn't seem like Prescott will play in the game since the Cowboys want to keep him fit for the regular season. Nonetheless, Dallas will make its decision this week.