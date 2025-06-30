Cowboys insider mocks Steelers Super Bowl odds after Jalen Ramsey trade

The high-profile cornerback swap with Jalen Ramsey didn’t impress everyone in the betting world or among NFL analysts.

Shortly after the Pittsburgh Steelers finalized their blockbuster trade for Jalen Ramsey, Cowboys reporter Marcus Mosher offered an observation on social media

“Steelers SB odds moved from +3500 to +3500 after the Jalen Ramsey trade,” Mosher posted on X.

He highlighted how DraftKings saw no reason to adjust Pittsburgh’s championship outlook even after adding the three-time All-Pro.

Mosher posted his observation on X shortly after the Steelers completed their trade with Miami on Monday. His comment came as various sportsbooks adjusted their championship odds following the player exchange.

Other books showed more faith in Pittsburgh's Jalen Ramsey move

DraftKings’ decision to hold the line on Pittsburgh’s championship odds stood in contrast to more optimistic adjustments elsewhere. FanDuel trimmed the Steelers’ Super Bowl prize from +4700 to +4400, citing Jalen Ramsey’s potential to stabilize a shaky pass defense. BetMGM moved even further, listing the Steelers at +4000 and bumping them into the league’s top half in projected odds.

The disparity highlights how differently the market values a high-profile cornerback acquisition compared to, say, adding a star quarterback. Just weeks earlier, Pittsburgh’s signing of Aaron Rodgers drew sharper consensus among bookmakers, driving a clear rise in futures prices.

Pittsburgh’s aggressive approach didn’t stop with Ramsey. The franchise also brought in veteran tight end Jonnu Smith as part of the swap with Miami, while sending All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick back to the Dolphins. On paper, the move addresses cornerback depth but creates questions in the secondary’s back end, as per USA Today.

Jalen Ramsey arrives with four years left on his contract and a sizable raise that puts his 2025 earnings north of $26 million. His experience defending elite receivers could prove crucial in an AFC North loaded with firepower.

However, USA Today points to the Steelers’ ranking near the bottom of the league in passing yards allowed last season as evidence that one player alone may not close the gap.

On offense, Smith reunites with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, though his fit alongside established starter Pat Freiermuth remains unsettled. Tight end Connor Heyward told reporters in June he was curious how the coaching staff plans to balance snaps and targets between two pass catchers with overlapping skill sets.

