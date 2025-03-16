Cowboys insider pours cold water on Ashton Jeanty pursuit in 2025 NFL Draft

The rise of Ashton Jeanty on draft boards has the Boise State running back with a first-round pick stock. In the 2024 NFL Draft, no running back was taken on the first night with Jonathon Brooks leading the way with the 46th pick. The scenario is set to change in 2025.

Ad

Jeanty has been mocked by several teams during the 2025 Draft season. The New Orleans Saints, the Denver Broncos, and the Dallas Cowboys have been listed as possible landing spots for him. It will depend on which team pulls the trigger. The Cowboys, however, are unlikely to do so.

Marcus Mosher, who works as a beat reporter for the team, said on X/Twitter that he does not expect Jeanty to be the first-round pick for Dallas. Mosher explained that the franchise seems to be content with the position depth, and they could draft a running back in later rounds.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

2016 was the last time that the Cowboys used a first-round pick for a running back. It happened in the top 5, with Dallas selecting Ezekiel Elliott from Ohio State. He went on to play eight years for the franchise, from 2016 to 2022 and returning in 2024.

Previous reports also have Jeanty as an "unlikely" Cowboys pick

This is not the first time that reports emerged about Dallas' perceived lack of interest in a running back during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. During the NFL scouting combine, The Athletic also reported that this was unlikely to happen.

Ad

"Though running back is one of Dallas’ biggest needs, it doesn’t sound like they view it as their top priority at No. 12," John Machota of The Athletic wrote.

"Ashton could be the pick, but it’s sounding more likely they will go in a different direction. This is considered a strong running backs class. Targeting one in the second or third round seems like a better bet than Ashton at No. 12."

Perhaps the biggest sign of uninterest from Dallas came at the combine, when they did not meet with the running back, a common sign for any team to do with prospects they're interested in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.