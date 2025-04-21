Cowboys insider predicts Jerry Jones' team to draft another QB despite having Dak Prescott, Joe Milton III

On Monday, The Athletic's NFL draft analyst Jon Machota released his final Cowboys mock draft. In that mock draft, he predicted that the Dallas Cowboys would select a QB, despite already having Dak Prescott and Joe Milton III signed to the roster.

In the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft, Machota projected that the Cowboys would select Memphis Tigers QB Seth Henigan with the No. 247 overall pick.

As Machota noted:

"They have Milton and Will Grier behind Dak Prescott. But they could bring a fourth to training camp, so using this pick on the position would make sense if there’s someone they don’t think will make it to undrafted free agency."

Although Machota did note that the Cowboys do not drastically need a QB in the 2025 NFL draft, there is nothing wrong with the franchise simply adding depth to their QB room in the case of an injury or a set of injuries to those above Henigan in the depth chart.

However, there are other positions that may be more pressing this year, considering the team needs help at various offensive and defensive positions, including at wide receiver, running back, offensive line, linebacker, defensive line and in the secondary.

Henigan had 3,502 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, 190 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown and a completion percentage of 64.8% at Memphis in 2024. Henigan was named a third-team All-AAC in 2024 and a second-team All-AAC in 2023.

Seth Henigan 2025 Outlook

Although he had a solid college football career, it is hard to imagine that Henigan will become a starting quarterback at the NFL level in 2025. Should he be selected by the Cowboys, there is almost no chance that Henigan will overtake Dak Prescott or Joe Milton in the depth chart.

The NFL.com draft analyst, Lance Zierlein, projected that Henigan would not be selected in the 2025 NFL draft later this April. Instead, he viewed Henigan as more of a "priority free agent" this year.

