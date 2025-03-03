Cowboys insider raises questions over franchise's $25,100,00 move on Osa Odighizuwa 

After a disappointing 2024 season in which they finished 7-10, the Dallas Cowboys are making some moves. They parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer and replaced them with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, respectively.

They are now busy retooling the roster and planning for the 2025 NFL Draft to ensure they bounce back next year and return to the playoffs. Twenty-two players who were on the roster last season are free agents, and most are expected not to return in 2025.

However, the Cowboys are reportedly keen on retaining one of them: defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the team wants to hand him the former third-round pick a long-term deal, but if they fail to agree to terms by Tuesday, they plan on franchise-tagging him to ensure he doesn't leave for free.

The Cowboys' willingness to tag Odighizuwa and pay him $25.1 million has left Fox Sports' David Helman questioning the move. The Cowboys analyst suspects that new DC Eberflus is pushing the front office to ensure he's on the roster, regardless of the price tag:

"I think Osa’s a really good player. I’m still surprised the Cowboys are willing to invest this kind of money in a DL when Micah is (presumably) about to set the market. I wonder if this is a Matt Eberflus thing, because Osa sure does seem to fit exactly what he likes to do." - David Helman on X

Osa Odighizuwa stats: Cowboys set to reward DT after career year

Dallas' determination to keep Osa Odighizuwa on the roster is understandable. The defensive tackle had a stellar season in 2024 and was one of the silver linings of an otherwise dismal year for the team.

The 26-year-old finished the campaign with 4.5 sacks, 47 total tackles and 23 quarterback hits, all career-bests. Dallas' front office and coaching staff believe his performance in 2024 was a sign of things to come.

In trying to lock Odighizuw into a long-term deal, Dallas appears to see him as a defensive stalwart for the foreseeable future. The team has to fill several holes on the roster before training camp commences. However, they are intent on ensuring that their defensive line doesn't lose one of its best players.

