Cowboys insider speculates $43,000,000 annually for Micah Parsons after T.J. Watt's record-breaking contract

On July 17, it was reported that T.J. Watt had signed a major contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to NFL insider Dianna Russini of 'The Athletic', Watt signed a three year extension with the iconic Pittsburgh franchise for a fee of $123 million. That contract, one with an average annual value (AAV) of $41 million per season, is the highest non-QB AAV in the league.Russini revealed the news in a post to X on Thursday&quot;The Steelers and star edge rusher T.J. Watt have agreed to a three-year, $123 million extension that resets the non-QB player market, per source.&quot; Russini wrote.Dianna Russini @DMRussiniLINKThe Steelers and star edge rusher T.J. Watt have agreed to a three-year, $123 million extension that resets the non-QB player market, per source.In response, NFL analyst Jon Machota of 'The Athletic' questioned what Watt's new contract meant for Dallas Cowboys star defensive player Micah Parsons. With Watt set to earn $41 million per year, Machota asked whether Parsons could be making $42 or even $43 million per season in his next deal.&quot;$41 million per season for T.J. Watt. What does that mean for Cowboys DE Micah Parsons? … $42 million? $43 million?&quot; Machota wrote on X.Over the past four NFL seasons, Watt and Parsons have had comparable stat lines in many major defensive categories, according to Stat Muse. Watt has 232 total tackles, 163 solo tackles, 58.5 sacks, and 16 forced fumbles. Meanwhile, Parsons has 256 total tackles, 172 solo tackles, 52.5 sacks, and nine forced fumbles.Will Micah Parsons' next contract overtake T.J. Watt's deal as the highest non-QB in the NFL?There is good reason to believe that Parsons' next deal will be extremely close to, or overtake, Watt's new deal as the highest non-QB AAV in the National Football League. In addition to having a similar stat line to each other over the past four years in the league, Parsons is considerably younger than Watt and appears to have a longer career still ahead of him at this time.Watt is currently 30 years of age right now while Parsons is only 26 years of age, something that could play a factor in Parsons receiving a longer term length and a larger average annual value in his next deal.