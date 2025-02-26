Cowboys insider unveils shocking Jerry Jones revelation as team's ownership gets B grade from players

Jerry Jones has been one of the most polarizing owners in NFL history. On one hand, he led the Dallas Cowboys to one of their greatest stretches of success in the mid-1990s; on the other, he has failed to replicate it in the 21st century so far.

Ad

And as insider Jon Machota learned on Wednesday, according to the players, while he may be good at investing in the facilities, he has been rather poor at inspiring confidence in the roster.

The NFLPA disclosed that Jerry Jones ranked just inside the top half in average rating for perceived interest in spending on facilities, but at or near the bottom quarter in creating a competitive and well-kept roster:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The best instance of confidence in investing in facilities came in the form of the weight room, which was graded A-.

Another particular highlight where the Cowboys shone was in their head coach, with the franchise getting an A. Players opined that Mike McCarthy was one of the best at leading the locker room.

Cowboys' Jerry Jones not the NFL's worst owner

For as much as Jerry Jones receives criticism for his mishandling of his team's championship aspirations, he is far from the worst owner in the league. That distinction instead goes to the New York Jets' Woody Johnson, who ranked last in the NFLPA's hierarchy and was graded an F.

Ad

Its report read:

"Rather than addressing concerns, players believed that management responded to feedback by making conditions worse."

Notabie instances of such perceived incompetence include canceling a trade for Jerry Jeudy on the advice of his sons simply because of Madden rating. The wide receiver instead went to the Browns, where he hit a thousand yards and became a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career - a rare bright spot for one of the worst offenses of the 2024 season.

Ad

Speaking of the 2024 season, the Jets also made a couple of underwhelming free-agency signings in Mike Williams (underwhelmed with only 166 yards and was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers) and Tyron Smith. He also reportedly benched safety Tony Adams against coaches' wishes and pushed for the Davante Adams trade.

Johnson also fired HC Robert Saleh without prior consultation and paved the way for GM Joe Douglas' ouster by forcing him to dismiss friend and consultant Rex Hogan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.