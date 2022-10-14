"I just know the Philly fans are f–king idiots” – Cowboys’ Jason Peters warns teammates to brace themselves for ‘nasty, vulgar’ treatment ahead of Eagles showdown

Offensive tackle Jason Peters is best known for his time in Philadelphia with the Eagles. On Sunday night, however, he will face his former team as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Peters is fired up to be on the Dallas side of this rivalry. Ahead of Sunday's matchup against his former team, he is talking smack about the Eagles fan base.

Jason Peters called Eagles fans 'idioitic' and 'vulgar,' during an interview with Michael Gehlken with the Dallas Morning News.

He said:

"I just know the Philly fans are f--king idiots when it comes to camaraderie, the Cowboys … any team, really," Peters said on Wednesday. "They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty, vulgar. They're going to cuss at you. Philly fans are the wildest fans out there."

Although Peters talked smack about his former team, he gave them respect by saying that's his city and he got his first Super Bowl there.

Peters added:

"I got my first Super Bowl there. I laid a lot of bricks there. Philly, that’s my city.”

Peters is used to the heated Cowboys-Eagles rivalry, but this will be his first time being on the Dallas side of it.

On April 17, 2009, the Buffalo Bills traded Jason Peters to the Eagles and received their first and fourth round picks. He played with Philly for most of his career from 2009-2020 where he saw the most success in his career. In 2020, he signed with the Chicago Bears, and then on September 5, 2022, Peters signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Jason Peters was promoted to the active roster on September 26 and has played in two games thus far.

Jason Peters and the Dallas Cowboys are in second place in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys

An Eagles-Cowboys game is always a heated matchup, but both of these teams have two of the best records in the NFL. This Sunday night, during primetime, the Eagles will host the Boys.

The Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL with a 5-0 record. The Cowboys are in second-place in the division and share the second-best record in the league at 4-1.

Quarterback Cooper Rush will get his fifth-straight start for the Cowboys as they look to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season. This will certainly be one of the best games this weekend and the winner of the game will be in first place in the division.

