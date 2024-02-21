Cowboys legend Danny White shifts blame in Dak Prescott discourse after another failed season

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys' 2023 season ended with a brutal 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the wildcard round of the playoffs, extending their wait for an NFC championship game appearance to at least 30 years.

Prescott's two interceptions in the first half against the Packers proved costly, as the Cowboys were left with too steep a mountain to climb in the second half. The quarterback's horrendous first-half performance was only half the problem, as the defense couldn't stop the Packers offense for three quarters.

There have been suggestions for sweeping changes in Dallas. Franchise legend Danny White is among those, but he doesn't believe Prescott should shoulder any blame for the Cowboys' postseason failures. During an interview at the Davey O’Brien Legends Award in Fort Worth, he said,

"Dak's doing everything well enough to win a Super Bowl.I think everyone else around him you can't say this."

White claimed blaming the quarterback was the easy way out. He pointed to Prescott's stellar number during the 2023 season as proof of his claim that the team around him needs a massive upgrade for the Cowboys to be considered legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Jerry Jones to go all-in as Cowboys prepare to make Dak Prescott highest-paid QB

Following the Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss, owner Jerry Jones did not make any radical changes to the roster or the coaching staff. However, a few days after his team's morale-deflating loss, he made a vow, telling reporters:

"I would say that you will see us this coming year not building for the future. That's the best way I know how to say it. That ought to answer a lot of questions."

Jones did not elaborate on his definition of "all-in," but it likely meant that the Cowboys would load up on the best free agents and make trades that could upgrade positions on the roster that need a facelift.

While the Cowboys are going all-in in 2024, they want Prescott to stick around for the foreseeable future. Per reports, the team is willing to offer their quarterback a contract extension worth $60 million a year.

Jones agrees with Danny White. Making Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in the league is the ultimate vote of confidence in his ability to lead the team to the Super Bowl. He has failed to end their NFC championship Game appearance drought, but the franchise has faith that he can pull it off.