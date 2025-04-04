Cowboys legend Dez Bryant describes Luther Burden III in two words

Dez Bryant and Luther Burden III went to different colleges but had similar journeys to the big leagues. Bryant's most productive college campaign of a three-year career was his second season. Burden's best was also in the second season of a three-year college career.

Ad

Burden hasn't had too much talk in the buildup to the 2025 NFL draft on April 24, but Bryant is banging the drum loud and clear. On Thursday, he gave his review of the wide receiver prospect out of Missouri.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's special," Bryant tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Burden earned 375 yards and six touchdowns in his freshman season. The six TDs jump out as a notable accomplishment as a freshman, but his sophomore season was more impressive.

The WR recorded 1,212 yards and nine TDs. However, his third season saw a decline in production with just 676 yards and six TDs. One more wrinkle with Burden was his inability to deliver on the run at times. In his college career, he rushed 34 times for 234 yards and four TDs.

Ad

Burden might work as a Deebo Samuel-like joker player who can line up behind the quarterback and out wide.

Suitable landing spots for Luther Burden III

Luther Burden III at Arkansas at Missouri - Source: Imagn

Luther Burden III stacks up as one of the better WRs in the 2025 NFL draft. However, with the draft class seemingly not quite as tip-top as other years, that doesn't set a sky-high bar for him. Still, Burden could find himself off the board relatively quickly.

Ad

The San Francisco 49ers might be a solid landing spot in the middle of the second round with their 43rd overall pick. They just traded Deebo Samuel, and if they view him as a player who can work primarily as a WR with the occasional gadget running back, they could do worse than Burden.

The Miami Dolphins also make sense at 48th overall. Tyreek Hill is only getting older and it's clear that if Tua Tagovailoa is going to go on a deep playoff run, he's going to need big pieces around him. Adding Burden also gives a small layer of insurance to help ration De'Von Achane, who hasn't had perfect health in his NFL career.

If a team becomes truly smitten with him, the New England Patriots could be an option at the top of the second round. Their No. 1 receiver, Stefon Diggs, is coming off a season-ending injury, so keeping their foot on the gas in the WR room makes sense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.