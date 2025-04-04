Cowboys legend Dez Bryant describes Luther Burden III in two words

Dez Bryant and Luther Burden III went to different colleges but had similar journeys to the big leagues. Bryant's most productive college campaign of a three-year career was his second season. Burden's best was also in the second season of a three-year college career.
Burden hasn't had too much talk in the buildup to the 2025 NFL draft on April 24, but Bryant is banging the drum loud and clear. On Thursday, he gave his review of the wide receiver prospect out of Missouri.
"He's special," Bryant tweeted.
Burden earned 375 yards and six touchdowns in his freshman season. The six TDs jump out as a notable accomplishment as a freshman, but his sophomore season was more impressive.
The WR recorded 1,212 yards and nine TDs. However, his third season saw a decline in production with just 676 yards and six TDs. One more wrinkle with Burden was his inability to deliver on the run at times. In his college career, he rushed 34 times for 234 yards and four TDs.
Burden might work as a Deebo Samuel-like joker player who can line up behind the quarterback and out wide.
Suitable landing spots for Luther Burden III
Luther Burden III stacks up as one of the better WRs in the 2025 NFL draft. However, with the draft class seemingly not quite as tip-top as other years, that doesn't set a sky-high bar for him. Still, Burden could find himself off the board relatively quickly.
The San Francisco 49ers might be a solid landing spot in the middle of the second round with their 43rd overall pick. They just traded Deebo Samuel, and if they view him as a player who can work primarily as a WR with the occasional gadget running back, they could do worse than Burden.
The Miami Dolphins also make sense at 48th overall. Tyreek Hill is only getting older and it's clear that if Tua Tagovailoa is going to go on a deep playoff run, he's going to need big pieces around him. Adding Burden also gives a small layer of insurance to help ration De'Von Achane, who hasn't had perfect health in his NFL career.
If a team becomes truly smitten with him, the New England Patriots could be an option at the top of the second round. Their No. 1 receiver, Stefon Diggs, is coming off a season-ending injury, so keeping their foot on the gas in the WR room makes sense.
